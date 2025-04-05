My India Visit To India Not Possible Due To Lack Of Time: PM Oli

April 5, 2025, 2:54 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has claimed that his visit to India was not possible due to various reasons.

Speaking to reporters at Tribhuvan International Airport after returning to Nepal from Bangkok on Saturday after attending the BIMSTEC meeting, Prime Minister Oli said that a visit to India could not be held due to various reasons, but it was not impossible.

Prime Minister Oli returned to Nepal on Saturday after attending the BIMSTEC meeting. He had met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi one-on-one on Friday. He had also extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Modi for the Sagarmatha Dialogue.

He said, "Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. It's just because of that. It's been said that travel to India has been blocked, that barbed wire has been installed, and who? That doesn't happen."

He also said that if time permits, he will visit India before the Sagarmatha Dialogue.

He also said that he had a good conversation with Indian Prime Minister Modi. He also said that Modi was happy with the meeting.

He said, "We have made a determination to further expand and improve Nepal-India relations, and even if some minor problems arise in the neighborhood, we have made a deep understanding to resolve them through dialogue."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to attend the Sagarmatha Sambad program organized by Nepal. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli informed this while talking to reporters at Tribhuvan International Airport.

