India does not favor the revival of the monarchy in Nepal: NC President Deuba

April 7, 2025, 5:44 p.m.

Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that India does not support the restoration of the monarchy in Nepal.

He made this statement during a seminar in Kathmandu, where he clarified that India is not in favor of bringing back the monarchy in Nepal. Deuba emphasized that the rumors suggesting otherwise are false and that the decision ultimately lies with the Nepali people.

President Deuba has asserted that it is misleading to suggest that India has raised the question of reinstating the monarchy.

Speaking at a seminar on the 'Contribution of former Indian Prime Minister Chandrashekhar and his role in strengthening Nepal-India relations,' Deuba clarified that the rumor about India pushing for the restoration of the monarchy in Nepal is untrue.

Deuba also mentioned that a photo of Adityanath was printed at the event, but he believes that Adityaji was not involved. He emphasized that the will of the Nepali people prevails. Deuba made these remarks during a program organized by the Ganeshman Singh Foundation in Kathmandu on Monday

Deuba also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the Nepali embassy in New Delhi to clarify that he did not support the reinstatement of the monarchy.

Deuba praised former Indian Prime Minister Chandrashekhar for his significant role in promoting democracy in Nepal. 'He has played a crucial role in promoting democracy in Nepal.'

After Chandrashekharji's visit to Nepal, it was evident that India supports democracy. Following this, a significant movement was initiated, leading to the establishment of a republic." President Deuba emphasized the importance of political parties collaborating to enhance and solidify the newly established republic in Nepal.

