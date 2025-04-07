Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu

April 7, 2025, 8:20 a.m.

There will be mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Koshi, Karnali, Lumbini, Madhesh and plain areas of Bagmati and Koshi Provinces. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Kathmandu and Pokhara.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places

