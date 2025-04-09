Senior Energy Expert Adhikari Resigned Following Differences With Minister

Senior energy expert used by Energy Minister Khadka to remove Kulman Ghising resigns.

Prabal Adhikari, a senior energy expert advisor used by Energy Minister Deepak Khadka to remove Kulman Ghising from the position of Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, has resigned.

The official, dissatisfied with Minister Khadka's attitude, resigned after preparations were made to remove him along with Kulman. He made his resignation public on social media on Tuesday, effective from April 1.

"I have taken a break from the daily routine of the Ministry of Energy with the start of the approaching new year."

Maybe, another morning is waiting for me somewhere! Perhaps that's how the journey is, resting at one stage, and then starting the next stage again!' He wrote,

"Old paths sometimes become slippery, and there may be no turning back. I have tried to deviate from the old path myself, thinking that I should walk a new path in the new year. No one has any complaints or grievances about this. This is the path I have chosen."

' When I tried to understand more about this, his mobile was switched off. According to sources, the official resigned after Minister Khadka, who had used him to weaken Kulman, showed different behavior after removing Kulman.

"Minister Khadka used Prabal Adhikari to remove Kulman. Prabal, who was also the former deputy executive director of the authority, and Kulman had a good relationship."

"Minister Khadka used Adhikari well to weaken Kulman," the source said. "After Kulman was removed, he was no longer needed. Minister Khadka was planning to remove him. Prabal himself resigned after learning about it."

The Cabinet on 13 Bhadra appointed Adhikari as Senior Energy Expert in the Ministry of Energy at the rank of Special Category. He is also the former Deputy Executive Director of the Electricity Authority.

Adhikari retired from the position of Deputy Executive Director of the NEA on 13 Poush 080. Adhikari, who worked closely with the then Executive Director Kulman at the NEA, was close to the Congress. He was later appointed to the ministry by Energy Minister Khadka.

After the officials who worked closely with Kulman at the NEA reached the ministry, they supported the steps taken by Minister Khadka against Kulman.

Sources say that he would advise Minister Khadka on which issues Kulman could be weakened on, and accordingly, Minister Khadka would ask Kulman for details and clarifications.

However, officials were not satisfied with Minister Khadka's recent activities. Khadka had even expressed hope of removing Kulman and making him the executive director of the authority.

However, sources say that his dissatisfaction increased after Kulman was removed and Hitendradev Shakya was appointed as the executive director of the NEA on 11 Chaitra.

The official also said that he would be active in the energy sector in the coming days. 'Energy is a unique creation of nature.

"My passion and creativity will continue to flow for the sake of that work. It may be a little different in appearance than the usual role, it may look a little different in pattern and texture," he wrote,

"However, my conclusion that Nepal's energy sector must move forward in collaboration between both the state and the private sector is equally strong even as I leave the Ministry of Energy."

“I will continue to pursue it with my experience and expertise. There is a Nepali proverb that says, "Fishing in murky water!" Even when examining the 'flashback' from that angle, I have my heartfelt respect for those concerned (including the minister) and again, I have no complaints about it.”