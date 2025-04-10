Energy Minister Khadka Directs NEA Officials To Clear Dues Of Dedicated And Trunk Lines Under Lal Commission Report

April 10, 2025, 7:36 a.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka has directed the electricity authorities to immediately recover the remaining dues of dedicated feeder and trunk line.

Secretary at the Ministry of Energy Suresh Acharya, Chairman of the Electricity Regulatory Commission Dr Ram Prasad Dhital and Executive Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Hitendra Dev Shakya were summoned today at the Ministry and directed to collect the dues.

There has been a dispute regarding the tariff of electricity supplied to various industries through trunk line and dedicated feeder from January 2017 to April 2018.

Energy Minister Khadka directed them to recover the remaining dues based on the report submitted by a committee formed under the coordination of former Supreme Court judge Girish Chandra Lal to resolve the electricity tariff dispute.

In the commission's report, it was recommended to collect the arrears after studying the TOD (time of day) meter for using trunk line and dedicated feeders.

Although the industrialists have agreed to pay the electricity dues if the data of TOD meters is re-examined as per the decision of the Council of Ministers on November 12 last year. The industrialists have been disagreeing with the tariff not calculated by the TOD for the use of trunk line and dedicated feeders provided by the Nepal Electricity Authority

