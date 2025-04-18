Kanchenjunga Diamond Festival Being Celebrated From Today To Mark The 70th Anniversary Of The First Successful Ascent

April 18, 2025, 8:42 a.m.

The 'Kanchenjunga Diamond Festival-2082' is being grandly organized in Taplejung to mark the 70th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Mount Kanchenjunga, the world's third highest peak and Nepal's second highest peak.

The festival, organized by the Kanchenjunga Conservation Area Management Council, will run from today to Sunday (5th to 7th).

The festival will be inaugurated today. Throughout the three-day festival, various activities will be held, including the promotion of Mount Kanchenjunga, exhibition and sale of local products, promotion of original cuisine, various cultural programs, sports, trekking, photo and video exhibitions, etc.

According to Man Kumar Limbu, the council's office secretary, six Kanchenjunga climbers from Taplejung will be honored at the festival. The honorees are Pasang Sherpa, Ngada Sherpa, Lakpa Sherpa, Dawachheten Sherpa, Mingmagyabu Sherpa and Lakpa Sherpa.

Organized under the slogan 'Kanchenjunga Conservation Area: Nature's Gift, Sustainable Tourism the Basis for Prosperity', the festival is expected to make a significant contribution to conservation and promotion of sustainable tourism.

On May 25, 1955, British climbers Joe Brown and George Band made the first successful ascent of the southern face of Kanchenjunga. Although attempts to climb it have been made since 1905, the first successful ascent was made in 1955.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

