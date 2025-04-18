'No Rush' To Reach Trade Deals: Trump:

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is not in a hurry to sign trade agreements with some of his closest allies. He made the comments during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House, which came on the heels of talks with Japan's top tariff negotiator the day before.

Asked by a reporter if he planned to announce an initial trade deal with the countries he has been holding talks with, Trump responded: "At a certain point, yeah. We're in no rush. We're in no rush."

Trump touched on the discussions with the Japanese side, led by Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa Ryosei. He noted his administration is holding many talks with other countries and "we're moving along on trade very well."

He also boasted on Thursday morning in a Truth Social post about how he's in contact with various countries on the issue, saying, "Every Nation, including China, wants to meet! Today, Italy!"