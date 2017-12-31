EC Will Publish HoR PR Results After National Assembly Election

Chief Elections Commissioner Dr. Ayodhi Prasad Yadav said that Election Commission will publish House of Representatives Proportional Representative Results only after the National Assembly Elections.

Speaking at an interaction program in the Capital today, CEC Yadav warned parties that Election Commission won’t refrain from taking actions against any party involved in changing names of shortlisted PR candidates for Provincial Assembly.

Yadav shared that the Election Commission is investigating into matter pertaining to changing of short listed PR candidates for the Provincial Assembly.

“Parties are required to submit previously submitted shortlisted PR candidates list as per the EC guidelines. Political parties do no have right to change the order of the already submitted shortlisted candidates, it would be against the law and EC guidelines,” Yadav Shared.

He also clarified that the Election Commission’s district secretary and District Election Officers are investigating into the matter.

Yadav reiterated that the Election Commission will make public the House of Representatives Proportional Representation results only after holding the National Assembly Election.

Yadav further said HoR PR results will be made public based on the results of the National Assembly Election.

“According to the Constitution, Parliament should have 33 per cent of women participation, after National Assembly Election, the required number of women would be determined which will be full filled from the HoR PR category,” CEC Yadav explained.