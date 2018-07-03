5 Main Headlines Related To Flood In Nepal

12 Dies Due To Flood

The flood caused by two days torrential rain killed 12 people in different parts of Nepal. According to Nayapatrika, the torrential rain inundated the land in terai and landslides in hills.

According to Naya Patrika Bhairawa received highest rain fall of 226.9 mm followed by Nepal Gunj 206.6, Simara 186 mm, Dang 141.4 Dhangadhi 140.7,Surkhet 116.9, Janakpur 84 and Biratnagar 74.1.

3 Dies In Banke Due To Flood

After overnight heavy rain, three people died in Banke district. According to Deshsanchar.com, large numbers of areas in Banke are inundated by flood. As Department of Hydrology and Meteriology forecast sever rain in coming few days, there will likely to see more damage.

Deshsanchar.com

Ministry alerts authorities about possible floods and landslides

The Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation has put all its bodies as well as locals in the risky areas on high alert after incessant rainfall that began on Monday increased high risks of landslides and flooding in various parts of the country, especially the western areas.

“After heavy rainfall across the country on Monday heightened the risk of flooding and landslides, we have put our local bodies on high alert and asked them to disseminate information of possible risks to the locals residing in the risky areas to avoid casualties and minimize damages to properties,” Energy Minister Barsaman Pun said.

The ministry on Monday organized a press conference to urge the general public to exercise caution to avoid possible risks triggered by the incessant rainfall.

My Republica.com

Vehicular movement disrupted in Dang owing to flooded rivers

Floods in various rivers triggered by incessant rain have hampered transportation services in Dang district on Monday.

Rivers flowing along the Tulsipur-Ghorahi-Lamahi road section have swollen causing obstruction in vehicular movement.

District Police Office DSP Ram Prasad Gharti informed that transportation services along the Ghorahi-Tulsipur road section has been obstructed following floods at Gwar and Gurje rivers.

DSP Gharti informed that the water levels of the rivers increase and decrease from time to time prompting to resumption and obstruction of traffic movement.

The Kathmandu Post