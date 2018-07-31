Mumtaz Turns 70 : Popular Songs Kanchi Re Knchi Re And Alleged Affairs

Veteran actress Mumtaz turns 70 today. The actress has always been known as one of the chirpy, bubbly, but powerful actresses of Bollywood. The actress has given many memorable performances in the films like Khilona, Apna Desh, Roop Tera Mastana and others.

Apart from acting, she is known for her electrifying dancing moves which have stolen many people’s hearts in the 70s and 80s. Her dancing moves were so attractive that people used to consider her as a competition to dancing queen Helen. However, many of us don’t know that Mumtaz had also been in alleged relationships with veteran actors like Shammi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna.

Veteran actor Shammi Kapoor, it is said, was in love with beautiful 18-year-old Mumtaz. The actress in an interview with Mumbai Mirror had revealed that “I was only 18-years-old when he told me that he wanted to settle down with me. I was getting several film offers and I didn’t want to marry so early in my life.” Well, after her rejection Shammi was shattered and their relation of friendship ended.

Rajesh Khanna

Mumtaz and veteran actor Rajesh Khanna’s pair was one of the most popular jodis of the Hindi film industry. They have given some solid blockbuster films like Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam, Aaina and so on. They were good friends. However, at that point in time, people used to link them and every magazine used to be covering their friendship news. But Mumtaz has always been on record saying that she and Rajesh have always been good friends.

Well, after these two link ups, Mumtaz got hitched with businessman Mayur Madhwani in 1974 at the age of 27. After marriage, she left films and moved to Mombasa, and then London. They have two daughters Natasha and Tanya. She is a mother-in-law of Fardeen Khan.

Talking about her popularity, Mumtaz has given many memorable songs in her career. But the most memorable five songs are so engaging and entertaining that you can’t miss them at any cost.

Source: The Free Press Journal