Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar After 67 Tests

The India captain recently surpassed Stee Smith to climb to the number one spot in the latest ICC Test Ranking

Aug. 7, 2018, 10:56 a.m.

The India captain recently surpassed Stee Smith to climb to the number one spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings. He is the first Indian since Sachin Tendulkar to attain this feat. Kohli is also the No 1 ODI batsman. However, at 934 points, he is India’s highest-ranked batsman. Kohli is 14th overall, on the all-time tally of points.

At the start, we want to clarify that stats are not the ultimate parameter when it comes to assessing greatness, but it surely gives you something to gauge. Former Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar and current Indian captain Virat Kohli, are both great in their space and time. So, how do we asses?

Virat Kohli has played 67 Tests, so let us find out where the two stand after that many amounts of Test matches. Sachin went on to play 200 Tests before calling it a day. When Sachin played his 67th Test, he was a youngster, even less than what Virat is today, as he was an early starter.

Virat Vs Sachin.jpg

This clearly shows Kohli is ahead of his predecessor easily, in terms of runs scored, centuries made and highest score.

But is that enough to decide who is better, considering Sachin played at the top of the game for 24 years, that takes a lot of discipline to be at the top? Kohli is 30 and still has time in cricket. But with Kohli the big question would be, will he last the distance, injury-free, with a jam-packed BCCI schedule?

Also, in six out of 67 Tests, Virat Kohli has been India’s top-scorer in both the innings (incl. incomplete innings). Sachin Tendulkar also had six such instances in his career of 200 Tests. Clearly, India is more dependent on Kohli now than they used to be on Tendulkar.

Courtesy: India.com

Agencies

Priyanka Chopra Hides Engagement Ring
Aug 07, 2018
MG A New Dangerous And Common STD
Aug 07, 2018
U.S. Reemploy Harsh Sanctions On Iran From Today
Aug 07, 2018
Chelsea Goalkeeper Misses Training Amid Real Madrid Speculation
Aug 07, 2018
Earth At Risk Of Entering ‘Hothouse’
Aug 07, 2018

More on Sports

Chelsea Goalkeeper Misses Training Amid Real Madrid Speculation By Agencies 7 hours, 2 minutes ago
Nepali Cricket Team Return Home With Historic ODI Victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
India Captain Virat Kohli Becomes World Number One Test Batsman By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Liverpool Midfielder James Milner Has 15 Stitches In 'Crazy Cut' By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Nepal Defeats Netherland In One-Run Thriller To Record Maiden ODI Victory (Captain Paras Speaks) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Kohli's Half Century Guides India To 160 For Six At Tea By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Global Warming To Increase Water In South Asian Rivers By Saleem Shaikh Aug 07, 2018
Priyanka Chopra Hides Engagement Ring By Agencies Aug 07, 2018
4 People Including A child Die In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2018
4 Persons Including An Elderly Die In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2018
Multinational Communication Interoperability Program (MCIP) Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2018
Motorcyclist Killed In A Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75