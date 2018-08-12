2 Die In Motorbike Accidents

Thirty-one year old Sagar Sapkota died in a motorcycle accident in Blka Municipality of Udayapur District. Sapkota died when a motorbike he was driving overturned because of out of control.

A resident of Parbatripur Municipality, Sapkota died on the way to hospital.

Umesh Kumar Das, 26, a resident of Dhanushadham Municipality-5 died while taking to hospital. He was seriously injured when a tripper hit his motorcycle at Mahendrangar of Mithila Municipality.

Das was driving to Dhalkebar from Janakpurdham. Drivers and tripper is under police custody.