2 Die In Motorbike Accidents

2 Die In Motorbike Accidents

Aug. 12, 2018, 4:59 p.m.

Thirty-one year old Sagar Sapkota died in a motorcycle accident in Blka Municipality of Udayapur District. Sapkota died when a motorbike he was driving overturned because of out of control.

A resident of Parbatripur Municipality, Sapkota died on the way to hospital.

Umesh Kumar Das, 26, a resident of Dhanushadham Municipality-5 died while taking to hospital. He was seriously injured when a tripper hit his motorcycle at Mahendrangar of Mithila Municipality.

Das was driving to Dhalkebar from Janakpurdham. Drivers and tripper is under police custody.

News Desk

Nepal Celebrates International Youth Day
Aug 12, 2018
Bhutan Gets 15 Times More Aid From India Than Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Aug 12, 2018
Man, Allegedly Rapes Minor Girl With Mental Retardation, Arrested
Aug 11, 2018
'Tibetans Ready To Be Part Of China, If Allowed To Preserve Culture'
Aug 11, 2018
Prime Minister Oli To Fulfill Dr. KC’s Demand
Aug 11, 2018

More on News

Nepal Celebrates International Youth Day By News Desk 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Bhutan Gets 15 Times More Aid From India Than Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka By News Desk 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Prachanda To Visit China And India In September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
4 Drug Traffickers In Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
Man, Allegedly Rapes Minor Girl With Mental Retardation, Arrested By News Desk 20 hours, 53 minutes ago
Prime Minister Oli To Fulfill Dr. KC’s Demand By News Desk 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal: Five Months of Oli’s Rule: A Disappointment? By Dr. S. Chandrasekharan Aug 12, 2018
Nepal Rises In Cricket From Paras to Sandeep By Hemant Buch Aug 12, 2018
Nepal: A Country In Transition By Prof. Madhukar SJB Rana Aug 12, 2018
Exercising Too Much Could Worsen Mental Health, Study Suggests By RACHEL HOSIE Aug 12, 2018
Gerard Pique: Barcelona And Spain Confirms International Retirement By Agencies Aug 12, 2018
Premier League results: Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace & Watford Win By Agencies Aug 12, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75