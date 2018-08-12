Bhutan Gets 15 Times More Aid From India Than Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Bhutan Gets 15 Times More Aid From India Than Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Aug. 12, 2018, 12:54 p.m.

Nepal is the third largest Indian aid recipient in South Asia after Bhutan and Afghanistan. Nepal received total amount of about Rs 1,322.54 crore in 2014-15 top 2017-2018. The total developmental aid to Afghanistan from 2014-15 to 2017-18 was INR 2,232.94 crore

Bangladesh received an aid of INR 514.13 crore, and Bhutan received a whopping INR 15,680.97 crore developmental package.The developmental assistance to the Maldives during the same period was Rs 270.39 crore and Sri Lanka got Rs 1,080.55 crore.

However, Bhutan continues to lead the pack of South Asian nations to receive developmental assistance from India. India’s developmental aid to six SAARC nations over the last four years amounted to over INR 21,100 crore, according to the Indian government.

India extended developmental support to six South Asian neighbouring countries, which included Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, according to Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh.

On August 8, 1949, India and Bhutan signed the Treaty of Friendship, calling for peace between the two nations and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs. However, Bhutan allowed to let India “lead” its foreign policy and both nations would consult each other closely on foreign and defence matters.

The agreement also secured free trade and extradition protocols. Experts regard the effect of the treaty is to make Bhutan into a protected state, but not a protectorate because Bhutan maintains the power to administer its own foreign policy.

Coutesy: EurAsian Times

News Desk

2 Die In Motorbike Accidents
Aug 12, 2018
Nepal Celebrates International Youth Day
Aug 12, 2018
Man, Allegedly Rapes Minor Girl With Mental Retardation, Arrested
Aug 11, 2018
'Tibetans Ready To Be Part Of China, If Allowed To Preserve Culture'
Aug 11, 2018
Prime Minister Oli To Fulfill Dr. KC’s Demand
Aug 11, 2018

More on News

2 Die In Motorbike Accidents By News Desk 34 minutes ago
Nepal Celebrates International Youth Day By News Desk 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Prachanda To Visit China And India In September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
4 Drug Traffickers In Police Custody By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
Man, Allegedly Rapes Minor Girl With Mental Retardation, Arrested By News Desk 20 hours, 53 minutes ago
Prime Minister Oli To Fulfill Dr. KC’s Demand By News Desk 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal: Five Months of Oli’s Rule: A Disappointment? By Dr. S. Chandrasekharan Aug 12, 2018
Nepal Rises In Cricket From Paras to Sandeep By Hemant Buch Aug 12, 2018
Nepal: A Country In Transition By Prof. Madhukar SJB Rana Aug 12, 2018
Exercising Too Much Could Worsen Mental Health, Study Suggests By RACHEL HOSIE Aug 12, 2018
Gerard Pique: Barcelona And Spain Confirms International Retirement By Agencies Aug 12, 2018
Premier League results: Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace & Watford Win By Agencies Aug 12, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75