La Liga players 'Outraged' Over Deal To Play Match In The United States

Aug. 23, 2018, 8:54 a.m.

Footballers in Spain have not ruled out strike action over a plan to stage a top-flight league match in the United States, says the players' union.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Barcelona vice-captain Sergio Busquets were among the high-profile players to attend a meeting on Wednesday to discuss their "concern" over the issue.

La Liga agreed a 15-year deal with US media company Relevent on Friday.

The players' union - the AFE - says its members were not consulted by La Liga.

Players from all of the La Liga sides met in Madrid on Wednesday to discuss the issue with AFE president David Aganzo.

Among those in attendance were Ramos and Real Madrid team-mate Nacho, Barcelona duo Busquets and Sergi Roberto, Leo Baptistao from Espanyol, Bruno from Villarreal, and Atletico Madrid players Koke and Juanfran.

Aganzo said: "The problem is the lack of common sense, a schedule where only the export of soccer benefits - nobody counts on the fans.

"We need to fix it with the bosses. The captains are outraged, they're against it, they are unanimous.

"It does not make sense. We are talking about an agreement that has a validity of 15 years without consulting the players."

On the possibility of strike action, he added: "We will try not to reach that extreme but we are willing to go to the end if necessary."

Asked last week when the US-based match would take place, and whether it would be a regular fixture, La Liga told "it cannot confirm the teams, match, date or season".

The AFE said players "do not understand the unilateral decisions", adding: "La Liga is distancing the fans of the players, something that harms the show and the essence of football."

After the meeting the league said in a statement: "La Liga will meet with AFE in the appropriate forum to discuss the plans to play a match outside of Spain."

Courtesy: BBC

Agencies

