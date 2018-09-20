China Visit Successful: Prachanda

During his visit, NCP co-chair Prachanda also meet high level government officials and senior officials of Chinese Communist Party.

Sept. 20, 2018, 9:19 a.m.

Co-chair of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda claimed that his China visit was successful. “I achieved what I expected from my visit,” said Prachanda, talking to reporters at TIA. He returned last night completing his five day visit.

During his visit, NCP co-chair Prachanda also meet high level government officials and senior officials of Chinese Communist Party. “I discussed the issue of implementation of agreements signed between Nepal and China during the visit of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli,” said Dahal.

Photo Courtesy: Deshsanchar

News Desk

