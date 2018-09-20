PM Oli To Lead Nepali Delegation To The 73rd Session Of UNGA

Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli, is leaving for New York on 22 September 2018 leading the Nepali delegation to the 73rd Session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya.

The High Level Segment of the UNGA will begin on 25 September 2018 with the theme of "Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies".

The Prime Minister will address the United Nations General Assembly on 27 September 2018 and will hold bilateral meeting with the UN Secretary-General H.E. Antonio Guterres on the same day.

The Prime Minister will address high-level plenary meeting of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit on 24 September 2018 being organized to commemorate the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

The Prime Minister and Mrs. Shakya will attend the reception to be hosted by President of the United States of America Donald Trump and Mrs. Trump in the evening of 24 September, 2018. He will join the luncheon hosted by the UN Secretary General on 25 September 2018

The Prime Minister will deliver a statement at the High Level Meeting on Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) being hosted by the Secretary General of the United Nations on 25 September 2018.

On the same day, the Prime Minister will deliver a public lecture on the theme of "Peace, Democracy and Development" at the Asia Society. The event will be moderated by Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, the Prime Minister will have bilateral meetings with President of Switzerland Alain Berset on 26 September and with Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech aka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen on 28 September.

The Prime Minister will leave New York for San Jose, Costa Rica on 29 September 2018 on a bilateral official visit. The Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with the President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada,and will address the University for Peace in San Jose.

The Prime Minister and his delegation will depart for Kathmandu on 3 October 2018.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kathmandu, separately, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will participate, among others, in the Ministerial Meetings of the group of NAM, G77, LDC, LLDCand Group of Friends of Mediation.

The Foreign Minister will also host informal Ministerial Meeting of SAARC on 27 September 2018.

The Nepali delegation to the 73rd UNGA will comprise of Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali; Bishnu Rimal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister; and other senior officials of the Government of Nepal.