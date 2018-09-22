MADAN KHAREL’S APPOINTMENT Show Of Solidarity

As it is said, united we stand, divided we fall. This seems to be what new executive chairman Madan Kharel and incumbent managing director Sugat Ratna Kansakar have in mind.

In a rare incident of solidarity, MD Kansakar welcomed new executive chairman and handed over his responsibility to him. In return, new executive chair Kharel also expressed that he needs support of MD Kansakar to further expand Nepal Airlines in the international market.

Kharel and Kansakar jointly addressed the executive officers of Nepal Airlines Corporation, expressing commitment to work for the betterment of Nepal Airlines.

Despite media speculations about the possible negative scenarios, newly appointed executive chairman Madan Kharel and Managing Director Sugat Ratna Kansakar have shown a complete gesture of solidarity to work together for the betterment of Nepal Airlines.

With the executive power in hand, Kharel, who resigned in 2015 as a managing director, said there is no confusion and difference in Nepal Airlines. “I will work together with Sugat Jee for the betterment of Nepal Airlines Corporation,” said Kharel assuming the office of executive chair.

Managing director Kansakar welcomed Kharel at the function. Kansakar said that the sole aim was how to strengthen and make Nepal Airlines better. “I fully support executive chair Kharel and follow his decision and direction to strengthen Nepal Airlines,” said Kansakar.

Showing solidarity with new executive chair, Kansakar stayed in the office till late on that Monday to welcome Kharel and handed over the responsibilities of the national flag carrier to the latter.

Although some claimed that the revival of the dual executive power system at the Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) could lead to more confusion and conflict, executive chair Kharel has made it clear that Nepal Airlines is operated under an act and the act has clearly mentioned about the role and responsibility of the concerned officials. He also said that future of Nepal Airlines Corporation is bright.

The Cabinet meeting had appointed Madan Kharel as the executive chairman the previous day, leaving incumbent Managing Director Sugat Ratna Kansakar as a ceremonial CEO.

Managing Director Kansakar said that he will support executive chair Kharel unconditionally. With new aircrafts, Nepal Airlines Corporation has a lot of things to do in marketing. “I will be happy to work with new executive chair for the betterment of Nepal Airlines.”

Kharel, who had been the managing director from 2012 to 2015, took charge of the office Monday evening.

The cabinet meeting held earlier, on Friday, had appointed Kharel as a board member, and removed Krishna Prasad Devkota, secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, who was serving as the executive chairman of the NAC.

In his tweet posted after the cabinet decision came, Kansakar said: “I have decided not to resign, and stay back as ‘CEO with no executive power’. I know there will be lots of eyebrows raised!”

Kansakar also said that regardless of who is leading the NAC, the only things that matter is development and improvement of the national flag carrier at any cost. Acting director of Corporate Department Shalesh Kansakar said that the appointment of experienced person like Madan Kharel as new executive chairman is a matter of pride for them.

Chairman of authorized Trade Union Subash Dangi, Employees Union chair Tarini Dahal and Employees Association chair Manoj Shah also welcomed the new executive chair, stressing the need to expand NAC.