IGP Khanal Honours Various Individual

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sarbendra Khanal handed over awards and certificate of admiration to those police employees and person helping police, best write and life members of Nepal Police Memorial Trust amid a function on 63rd National Police Day.

Addressing the program, IGP Khanal saluted those who sacrifice their life in the duty. He urged all police officers to pay more dedication in the duty to earn respect and confidence of people.

IGP Khanal said that Nepal Police is the institution of Nepali people and it has to work closely with them to protect their interests and provide security. “Confidence of the people are our energy and we must work towards it,” said Khanal.