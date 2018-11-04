India Launch First Inland Vessel In Ganga River With 16 Trucks of Cargo

India Launch First Inland Vessel In Ganga River With 16 Trucks of Cargo

Nov. 4, 2018, 2:12 p.m.

In a major milestone for India's push to develop its inland waterways, 16 containers have set sail from Kolkata for Varanasi on a vessel along the Ganga river, also called National Waterway-1. Calling it the "biggest news" in the country this week, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, said, "For the first time since independence, a container is moving on [an] inland vessel."

The containers on the MV Rabindranath Tagore vessel, being transported by food and beverage giant PepsiCo is expected to reach its destination on November 12 and will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his parliamentary constituency.

The vessel will make its return journey with fertilizers belonging to Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), which will be procured from its Phulpur plant near Allahabad.

For Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, who urged people last year to prepare the goods to send to Kolkata port through Kosi, this bring closer. However, Nepal has to spend huge amount of money to operate the Vessel from Kureli to Birpur Kosi Barrage.

According to the expert, the current level of water in Kosi river is low to operate vessels.

Minister Nitin Gadkari termed in twitter that this should have been the biggest news of the week in India. For the first time since independence, a container is moving on inland vessel. PepsiCo is moving 16 containers from Kolkata to Varanasi on vessel MV RN Tagore, over river Ganga.

The containers on the MV Rabindranath Tagore vessel, being transported by food and beverage giant PepsiCo is expected to reach its destination on November 12 and will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his parliamentary constituency.

The Prime Minister will also open the newly-developed waterway terminal at Varanasi built as part of the centre's ambitious Sagar Mala project.

The container vessel, which began its journey on Tuesday, is transporting 16 truckloads of food and snacks, said a statement from the Ministry of Shipping.

With the Sagar Mala project, the government aims to reduce rail and road traffic, handling costs, pilferage and damage, and enable cargo owners to reduce their carbon footprints.

Under it, 266 ports are set to be modernised with a total investment of more than Rs. 1.45 lakh crore over the next 10 years. The central government is also developing NW-1 under the Jal Marg Vikas Project, from Haldia to Varanasi - a distance of 1,390 km - at a cost of around Rs. 5,369 crore, with technical and financial assistance from the World Bank.

Union Shipping Secretary Gopal Krishna said the "cargo movement to the east and northeastern states will become easier with the new mode of transportation through waterways."

With Courtesy to NDTV for photo and news

News Desk

Ahead Of World Diabetes Day, Here’s A Look At The Five Warning Signs Of The Silent Killer
Nov 04, 2018
Rajinikanth On 2.0: Mark My Words, The Film Will Be A Super-Duper Hit
Nov 04, 2018
How Safe Nepal’s Rhino and Tigers Following Chinese Decision?
Nov 04, 2018
Apple Loses It’s $1tn Crown As Shares Fall
Nov 02, 2018
A Year Gap Required Between Pregnancies: Study
Nov 02, 2018

More on International

Apple Loses It’s $1tn Crown As Shares Fall By News Desk 2 days, 8 hours ago
Japan’s Princess Ayako Gives Up Her Royal Status And Marries For Love By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
Bhutan’s New Prime Minister To Reduce Reliance On Hydropower By Newspapers 6 days, 2 hours ago
Mahinda Rajapaksa Returns To Power In Sri Lanka By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
Donald Trump To Deploy Military At Mexico Border To Stop Illegal Entry Of People By News Desk 1 week, 2 days ago
Google Sacks Dozens Over Sexual Harassment By News Desk 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Two Killed And Three Injured In A Truck Accident In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2018
New Technology Can Reduce Heart Attack Risk In Country Like Nepal: Dr Rajneesh Kapoor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2018
INTERPOL Post Blasting Regional Training Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2018
Seven Die In Six Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2018
Ahead Of World Diabetes Day, Here’s A Look At The Five Warning Signs Of The Silent Killer By News Desk Nov 04, 2018
Rajinikanth On 2.0: Mark My Words, The Film Will Be A Super-Duper Hit By News Desk Nov 04, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75