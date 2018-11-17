Utter Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Visit Janakpur

Utter Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Visit Janakpur

Nov. 17, 2018, 8:44 p.m.

As the news spread that Utter Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading procession of bride from Ayodhya to Janakpur, it rejuvenates overwhelming majority of the people of the region with religious and cultural faith.

There are also speculations over political importance and significant of the visit of Chief Minister Adityanath who will be the chief guest in the ceremony celebrated from December 7 to 13.

People were expecting Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s presence in the festival. However, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janta Party chooses chief minister Adityanath as a proper person to attend the religious ceremony which linked with Ayodhya.

“We are encouraged by the decision of his visit. We are enthusiastically waiting to welcome him here in Janapkpur,”said Chairman of Sitaram Bibaha Panchami Festival and priest of Temple Mahanta Ramroshan Das Baishnav.

Chief Minister of Province 2 Lal Babu Raut also said that he is eagerly waiting to welcome chief minister Adityanath who is also a head of Gorakchyanth Math of Gorakhpur and Prithi Narayan Shah was stipule of Guru Gorkhanath. Shah Kings regards Gorakhnath as their ancestral Guru.

Before the declaration of Nepal as Republic, one side of Nepalese coins has Shree Bhawani and other side had a symbol and name of Gorakchhyanth which has a main shrine in Gorakhpur, largest city of Utter Pradesh, India and Adityanath remains a chief priest of shrine.

Chief Minister Adityanath has been continuously pleading for Nepal’s status of Hindu state and Hindu Kingdom. This will be his third visit. In the last two visits, former King Gyanendra was invited with Chief Minister Adityanath.

Till now Yogi Adityanath has not changed his perception regarding Nepal and people have seen this visit, which is just four months before General election in India, with significant importance.

(Reports based on Deepa Dahal’s story published in Deshsanchar

News Desk

