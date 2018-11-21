Menuka Poudel Scored 99.3% Reached Group Of 13th In Saregamapa 2018

Menuka Poudel scored 99.3% while Maharishi Pandya scored the lowest score of the evening, which was 86.7%. Wajid Khan was disappointed with his performance. Preity Zinta complimented Aditya Narayan’s anchoring. She wished the contestants all the best and promoted her upcoming movie, ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’.

The first elimination round of Saregamapa ended with Maharishi Pandya and Anushka Banerjee’s eliminated from Saregamapa. The episode of Saregamapa Elimination ends

In the previous Saregamapa episode, the contestants performed their choice of song for the first elimination round. Rajvinder Kaur became performer of the day. The episode began with Aditya Narayan pranking the judges.

Preity Zinta was the guest judge for the evening. Gurbinder Singh sang ‘maula mere le le meri jaan’ from the movie ‘Chak De India’. He scored the first 100% of the evening. All appreciated his soulful performance. Sonu Gill sang ‘ajj din chadheya’ from the movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’. He scored 93.3%.

Tanmay Chaturvedi sang ‘bawre bawre’ from the movie ‘luck by chance’ scoring 100%. Pratiksha Deka sang ‘tere bin ek pal’ from the movie ‘aa ab laut chalen’. She cried at her score of 90.3%. Shekhar Ravjiani consoled her. Aishwarya Pandit sang ‘morni baga ma bole aadhi raat’. Celebrity judges, jury and the contestants gave her a standing ovation. She scored 97.3%.

Wajid Khan applauded her style of singing and her voice modulation. Richa Sharma said that she saw a reflection of herself in her. Sushant Solanki sang ‘awaara’ from the movie ‘7 khoon maaf’, which was appreciated by all the judges.

