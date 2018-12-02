Seven Died And 50 Injured In Four Separate Road Accidents

Seven people killed and score of individuals injured in four separate road accidents in Surkhet, Bardia, Lamjung and Tanahu Districts. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police,

Two people killed and 48 injured after a bus crashed in Katuka of Birendranagar Municipality of Surkhet district. Janaki Darlami, 40, and Deumaya Bankati, 22, of Lekh Beshi Municipality died at the spot. Out of 47 injured, 25 were admitted to Surkhet Hospital, 8, Deushi Nursing Home and 15 in Maya Nursing Home of Surkhet.

Malati Tharu, 70, and Lalita Tharu, 13, of Lakhana of Bardia district died after a truck hit auto-rickshaw they were traveling in Bhakara Chwok of Basgadhi Municiplit-3.

Three persons including the driver of auto-rikshaw were admitted to the local hospital.

Sukra Bahadur BK, 36, and Indra Bahadur Nepali, 27, died after a truck they were travelling fell 100 meter from the road in Ghiring Rural Municipality of Tanahu district.

Rajin Gaire, 18, of Gorkha Palungtar Municipality-2 of Gorkha died after a truck he was travelling crashed in Rains Municipality-4 of Lamjung district. The truck crashed after due to over speed.