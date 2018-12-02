Seven Died And 50 Injured In Four Separate Road Accidents

Seven Died And 50 Injured In Four Separate Road Accidents

Dec. 2, 2018, 1:20 p.m.

Seven people killed and score of individuals injured in four separate road accidents in Surkhet, Bardia, Lamjung and Tanahu Districts. According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police,

Two people killed and 48 injured after a bus crashed in Katuka of Birendranagar Municipality of Surkhet district. Janaki Darlami, 40, and Deumaya Bankati, 22, of Lekh Beshi Municipality died at the spot. Out of 47 injured, 25 were admitted to Surkhet Hospital, 8, Deushi Nursing Home and 15 in Maya Nursing Home of Surkhet.

Malati Tharu, 70, and Lalita Tharu, 13, of Lakhana of Bardia district died after a truck hit auto-rickshaw they were traveling in Bhakara Chwok of Basgadhi Municiplit-3.

Three persons including the driver of auto-rikshaw were admitted to the local hospital.

Sukra Bahadur BK, 36, and Indra Bahadur Nepali, 27, died after a truck they were travelling fell 100 meter from the road in Ghiring Rural Municipality of Tanahu district.

Rajin Gaire, 18, of Gorkha Palungtar Municipality-2 of Gorkha died after a truck he was travelling crashed in Rains Municipality-4 of Lamjung district. The truck crashed after due to over speed.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Urges Supporter Let’s Still Give Our Best
Dec 02, 2018
Nepal, Bangladesh Joint Energy Mechanism To Meet
Dec 02, 2018
Miss Nepal Shriknhala Losses To Miss Singapore In Head To Head Final
Dec 02, 2018
Shrinkhala Khatiwada Won Head To Head Challenges
Dec 01, 2018
30th World Aids Day Marked in Kathmandu Urging People to Scale-Up Testing For HIV
Dec 01, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

3 Persons Die In Three Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
8 Years Old Child Kidnapped And Murdered In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
17 Years Old Girl Raped In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Eight People Killed In Four Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Two Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Udayapur and Jhapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Two Girls Allegedly Raped Separately In Kathmandu And Bhkatapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Urges Supporter Let’s Still Give Our Best By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2018
Nepal, Bangladesh Joint Energy Mechanism To Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2018
Miss Nepal Shriknhala Losses To Miss Singapore In Head To Head Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2018
Menuka Poudel Fails To Create Magic On Saregamapa 2018 Stage (With Video) By News Desk Dec 02, 2018
Shrinkhala Khatiwada Won Head To Head Challenges By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2018
30th World Aids Day Marked in Kathmandu Urging People to Scale-Up Testing For HIV By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75