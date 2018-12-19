Nepali And Thai Business Communities Explores Investment Opportunities

Ambassador of Nepal to Thailand Dr. Khaga Nath Adhikari said that Nepal has immense opportunities to Thailand’s businessmen and investors in Nepal. He said that Nepal has now stable Government which is committed to making effective arrangements for security of foreign investment and called upon the business community to help Nepal in its economic development by making investment in Nepal.

Addressing a business to business session between the business communities of Nepal and Thailand in Bangkok, ambassador Dr. Adhikari has made it clear that embassy will provide all facilitation to Thai Businessmen.

A 20-member Nepali business delegation led by Mr. Rajesh Kazi Shrestha, President of Nepal Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from Federation of Thai Industries,Thailand Chamber of Commerce, Thai-Nepal Chamber Commerce, Non-Resident Nepali Association, Thailand, Thai media etc. were present in the programme.

Welcoming all the participants, Rajesh Kaji Shrestha, President of Nepal Chamber of Commerce spoke about the trade relations between Nepal and Thailand, which started long time ago. He also mentioned about the current conducive investment environment in Nepal, giving some examples of foreign investment in Nepal. He added that the Return of Investment (RoI) of investing companies are encouraging.

Shrestha called upon the Thai business entrepreneurs to participate in the Investment Summit to be held in March 2019 in Kathmandu to know more about the business opportunities in Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal, Bangkok, speaking in the program, Ashok Upadhya from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), thanked the Embassy of Nepal for organizing such an important programme, and said FTI was ready to collaborate with Nepal Chamber of Commerce to strengthen the trade relations between Nepal and Thailand. He also assured that he will bring some business entrepreneurs to Nepal during the Investment Summit in March next year.

Organized by the Embassy of Nepal, Bangkok, the program is believed to have greatly contributed to publicizing business opportunities in Nepal and to establish contacts among business persons of the two countries.

In the afternoon of the same day, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Nepal Chamber of Commerce and The Federation of Thai Industries at the latter’s office aimed at further strengthening bilateral commercial relations between the two organizations and the two countries.