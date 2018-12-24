Students Seek UN Support to Expose Mystery of Nirmala’s Murder

A group of students from Tribhuwan University has submitted signature to the United Nations urging it to facilitate to find out the culprit behind the rape and murder of 13 years old Nirmala Panta.

The students handed over the signature at UN Office in Pulchwok urging UN to find out murder. The students collected the signature today at Maitighar. Common people gave their signature in white paper.

A student rally with the cloth reached the UN Office in Pulchwok to hand over the signature. The student sought UN’s help after Nepal government failed to arrest the killer even five months after the rape and murder of Nirmala Panta.

Photo: Courtesy Deshsanchar