New Year 2019 Celebrations Around The World: In Pictures

A wave of celebrations are illuminating the skies above cities around the world, dazzling millions of people as spectacular firework displays and light shows welcome the arrival of the New Year.

New Year is the time or day at which a new calendar year begins and the calendar's year count increments by one.

In the Gregorian calendar, the most widely used calendar system today, New Year occurs on January 1 (New Year's Day). This was also the case both in the Roman calendar (at least after about 713 BC) and in the Julian calendar that succeeded it.

Courtesy: EPA, AFP, GETTY IMAGES, REUTERS,