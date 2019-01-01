New Year 2019 Celebrations Around The World: In Pictures

New Year 2019 Celebrations Around The World

Jan. 1, 2019, 9:25 a.m.

A wave of celebrations are illuminating the skies above cities around the world, dazzling millions of people as spectacular firework displays and light shows welcome the arrival of the New Year.

New Year is the time or day at which a new calendar year begins and the calendar's year count increments by one.

In the Gregorian calendar, the most widely used calendar system today, New Year occurs on January 1 (New Year's Day). This was also the case both in the Roman calendar (at least after about 713 BC) and in the Julian calendar that succeeded it.

_105018055_6ddc6b79-37a2-4bac-8025-79e322d24e3d.jpg

_105018327_0700208f-4d4f-40b5-a00c-e53f7348f542.jpg

_105016597_hi051388899.jpg

AMSTERDAM.jpg

BARCELONA.jpg

_105016507_hi051387666.jpg

New-Years-Eve-2018.jpg

KOH-PHANGAN.jpg

_105018322_untitled2.jpg

_105016591_hi051389049.jpg

Courtesy: EPA, AFP, GETTY IMAGES, REUTERS,

