Dr. KC’s Health Deteriorated, Admitted To TUTH

Dr. KC’s Health Deteriorated, Admitted To TUTH

Jan. 18, 2019, 7:57 a.m.

Following further deteriorations of health, Senior Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Govinda KC was brought to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital for further treatment on Friday early morning by Nepal Army Helicopter.

A medical team from BP Koirala Health Science Institute (BPKHS) in Dharan recommended admitting Dr. KC from Ilam to other hospital with better facilities.

The team reached Ilam from Dharan following the instructions of DPM and Minister for Health and Population Upendra Yadav.

Meanwhile, at a press meet in Kathmandu, Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa urged government to pass the National Medical Education Bill in line with the agreement the government had reached with Dr KC earlier.

According to activists, preparations of various events to mount pressure on government to address demands of Dr KC who has entered 9th day of his 16th hunger strike are in full swing.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Expert Discuses Perspective On India-China Relations From Doklam To Wuhan
Jan 18, 2019
NEA's MD Kul Man Ghising Received Reward
Jan 18, 2019
Four Killed In Road Accidents
Jan 18, 2019
60 Seconds International Film Festival Calls For Entries From Nepali film Enthusiasts
Jan 18, 2019
A Delegation Of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan To Visit Nepal
Jan 18, 2019

More on News

Indian Expert Discuses Perspective On India-China Relations From Doklam To Wuhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 43 minutes ago
A Delegation Of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador Yanqi Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 24 minutes ago
House Committee Clears Dhakal and Adhikary's Nominations For Ambassadors To Thailand and France By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 38 minutes ago
North Korean Ambassador To Nepal Requested Home Minister Badal To Provide Nepalese Visa Easily To His Country's Citizens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
400 Start Ups To Participate Second Edition Of Connect International Entrepreneurship Conclave By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

NEA's MD Kul Man Ghising Received Reward By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019
Four Killed In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019
60 Seconds International Film Festival Calls For Entries From Nepali film Enthusiasts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019
Jackets Help Children Fight the Winter Cold in Jiri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2019
Wide Body Procurement Fiasco! A Storm Over A Tea Cup? By News Desk Jan 17, 2019
"The Contested ‘Idea of India’ and Challenges Ahead for the World’s Largest Democracy" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75