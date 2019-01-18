Dr. KC’s Health Deteriorated, Admitted To TUTH

Following further deteriorations of health, Senior Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Govinda KC was brought to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital for further treatment on Friday early morning by Nepal Army Helicopter.

A medical team from BP Koirala Health Science Institute (BPKHS) in Dharan recommended admitting Dr. KC from Ilam to other hospital with better facilities.

The team reached Ilam from Dharan following the instructions of DPM and Minister for Health and Population Upendra Yadav.

Meanwhile, at a press meet in Kathmandu, Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa urged government to pass the National Medical Education Bill in line with the agreement the government had reached with Dr KC earlier.

According to activists, preparations of various events to mount pressure on government to address demands of Dr KC who has entered 9th day of his 16th hunger strike are in full swing.