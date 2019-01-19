The Indian Hotels Company Announces Its Second Hotel in Nepal With Vivanta Kathmandu

The Indian Hotels Company Announces Its Second Hotel in Nepal With Vivanta Kathmandu

Jan. 19, 2019, 4:07 p.m.

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) is introducing the Vivanta brand in the Himalayan Kingdom of Nepal with the opening of Vivanta Kathmandu. This will be the company's second hotel in the region after Meghauli Serai, A Taj Safaris Lodge in Chitwan National Park. Located in the UNESCO World Heritage Site Patan Darbar Square, the hotel is a perfect gateway to explore the land of yaks and yetis, snow peaks and ancient temples.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new venture in Kathmandu which will complete the tourist circuit by providing a stopover to UNESCO listed Chitwan National Park. Nepal offers medieval cities and sacred sites to Himalayan peaks and wildlife safaris, catering to a multitude of experiences. We look forward to working with our partner CG Group on this project, reiterating our commitment to the region," said Rohit Khosla, executive vice president, operations, north and west India, IHCL.

Vivanta Kathmandu houses 110 rooms and is located in the charming Jhamsikhel district. With its enviable setting, urbane rooms and avant-garde restaurants, the hotel is a perfect option for short and long stays. Guests have a choice of distinctive culinary options from Akari, serving pan-Asian cuisine; a rooftop bar Koko, serving bistro-style food; to the whiff of local Newari dishes at Mynt — the all-day diner.

Akari Bar.jpg

"Vivanta Kathmandu is the perfect hideaway to explore one of the world's greatest travel destinations — Nepal. We look forward to providing guests with a hotel that is equally captivating and that will serve as a backdrop for the rich and authentic adventures that the country offers," said Naveen Tomar, general manager, Vivanta Kathmandu, Nepal.

Other facilities include a fitness centre, swimming pool, spa and world-class concierge services that de-mystify the region's unique culture and natural splendour.

News Desk

Trump To Meet With North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un
Jan 19, 2019
India's Historic ODI Series Win In Australia
Jan 19, 2019
Wide Body Procurement Fiasco! A Storm Over A Tea Cup?
Jan 17, 2019
Personal Income May Increase Risk Of Heart Disease And Death: Study
Jan 15, 2019
Stabbed Polish Mayor Dies In Hospital
Jan 15, 2019

More on Tourism

GBG Bizfest 2019 : Increasing Attraction Of Youths In Startups By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Qatar Airways Launches Global Campaign To Inspire Travellers To Explore New Destinations In 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Khalti Presents GBG BizFest 2019 Nepal’s Biggest Startup-Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
Winter Soul Food At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago
NEPAL AIRLINES Facing Assaults By A Correspondent 4 weeks ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Ushers In the Christmas Celebration With A Tree Lightening Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Rally held in support of Dr Govinda KC In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2019
Trump To Meet With North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un By News Desk Jan 19, 2019
India's Historic ODI Series Win In Australia By News Desk Jan 19, 2019
Everest Bank and Punjab National Bank Sign MoU To Facilitate Nepal Domicile Indian Gorkha Soldiers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019
Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Inaugurated Netsuke Art Exhibition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019
PM Oli To Address World Economic Forum In Davos By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75