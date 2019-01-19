The Indian Hotels Company Announces Its Second Hotel in Nepal With Vivanta Kathmandu

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) is introducing the Vivanta brand in the Himalayan Kingdom of Nepal with the opening of Vivanta Kathmandu. This will be the company's second hotel in the region after Meghauli Serai, A Taj Safaris Lodge in Chitwan National Park. Located in the UNESCO World Heritage Site Patan Darbar Square, the hotel is a perfect gateway to explore the land of yaks and yetis, snow peaks and ancient temples.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new venture in Kathmandu which will complete the tourist circuit by providing a stopover to UNESCO listed Chitwan National Park. Nepal offers medieval cities and sacred sites to Himalayan peaks and wildlife safaris, catering to a multitude of experiences. We look forward to working with our partner CG Group on this project, reiterating our commitment to the region," said Rohit Khosla, executive vice president, operations, north and west India, IHCL.

Vivanta Kathmandu houses 110 rooms and is located in the charming Jhamsikhel district. With its enviable setting, urbane rooms and avant-garde restaurants, the hotel is a perfect option for short and long stays. Guests have a choice of distinctive culinary options from Akari, serving pan-Asian cuisine; a rooftop bar Koko, serving bistro-style food; to the whiff of local Newari dishes at Mynt — the all-day diner.

"Vivanta Kathmandu is the perfect hideaway to explore one of the world's greatest travel destinations — Nepal. We look forward to providing guests with a hotel that is equally captivating and that will serve as a backdrop for the rich and authentic adventures that the country offers," said Naveen Tomar, general manager, Vivanta Kathmandu, Nepal.

Other facilities include a fitness centre, swimming pool, spa and world-class concierge services that de-mystify the region's unique culture and natural splendour.