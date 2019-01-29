US Charges China's Huawei With Fraud

US Charges China's Huawei With Fraud

Jan. 29, 2019, 8:42 a.m.

The US Justice Department has filed a host of criminal charges against Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou.

The charges against the world's second largest smartphone maker include accusations of bank fraud, obstruction of justice and theft of technology.

The case could ratchet up tensions between China and the US, and impact the firm's global expansion efforts.

Both Ms Meng and Huawei deny the allegations.

Ms Meng was arrested in Canada last month at the request of the US for allegedly evading sanctions on Iran.

"For years, Chinese firms have broken our export laws and undermined sanctions, often using US financial systems to facilitate their illegal activities. This will end," said US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

What are the charges?

The indictment alleges Huawei misled the US and a global bank about its relationship with two subsidiaries, Huawei Device USA and Skycom Tech, to conduct business with Iran.

US President Donald Trump's administration has reinstated all sanctions on Iran removed under a 2015 nuclear deal and recently imposed even stricter measures, hitting oil exports, shipping and banks.

A second case alleges Huawei stole technology from T Mobile used to test smartphone durability, as well as obstructing justice and committing wire fraud.

104680527_mediaitem104680523.jpg

The T-Mobile tech, known as Tappy, mimicked human fingers to test phones.

In all, the US has laid 23 charges against the company.

"These charges lay bare Huawei's alleged blatant disregard for the laws of our country and standard global business practices," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"Companies like Huawei pose a dual threat to both our economic and national security."

Several countries have raised security concerns about Huawei in recent months, with the US government encouraging companies and other nations not to buy Huawei products.

What's the context?

Huawei is one of the largest telecommunications equipment and services providers in the world, recently passing Apple to become the second biggest smartphone maker after Samsung.

But the US and other Western nations have been concerned that the Chinese government could use Huawei's technology to expand its spying ability, although the firm insists there is no government control.

The arrest of Ms Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, infuriated China.

She was arrested on 1 December in Canada's western city of Vancouver at the request of the US.

She was later granted a C$10m (£5.7m; $7.6m) bail by a local court. But she is under surveillance 24 hours a day and must wear an electronic ankle tag.

_105378632_051828624.jpg

The US charges come the day after Canada fired its ambassador to China, soon after he publicly said the US extradition request for Ms Meng was flawed.

Days after Ms Meng's arrest in December, China detained two Canadians - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor - in what some have seen as a tit-for-tat response.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Ex-Boyfriend
Jan 29, 2019
Drinking Carbonated Beverages During And After Exercise Can Cause Kidney Injury
Jan 29, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Late Penalty As Juventus Edge Past Lazio
Jan 29, 2019
Nepal Claims Their Maiden ODI Series Victory
Jan 28, 2019
Captain Paras Khadka Makes First Maiden Century In ODI
Jan 28, 2019

More on News

PM Oli Issues Warning To Suppress Violence And Anarchy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Police Arrested NSU Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Doctors Continue Relay hunger Strike Despite Police Obstruction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Former Crown Prince Paras Shah's Condition Still Critical By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
Minister Pun Announces Compensation For Those Killed In Electrocution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 25 minutes ago
Former Crown Prince Paras Admitted To Narvik after A Heart Stroke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 45 minutes ago

The Latest

Three Killed In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2019
Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Ex-Boyfriend By News Desk Jan 29, 2019
Drinking Carbonated Beverages During And After Exercise Can Cause Kidney Injury By News Desk Jan 29, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Late Penalty As Juventus Edge Past Lazio By News Desk Jan 29, 2019
Nepal Claims Their Maiden ODI Series Victory By News Desk Jan 28, 2019
Captain Paras Khadka Makes First Maiden Century In ODI By News Desk Jan 28, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75