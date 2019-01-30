Nepali Women Peacekeepers Carries 450 Daily Operational Activities Under UNIFIL

Nepalese women peacekeepers from UNIFIL patrol 96 square meter area, including 15 km stretch along the BlueLine in Meiss ej Jabal on daily operational activities .

According to UNIFIL and #WomenWorking4Peace, Women UN Peacekeeping troops from Nepal serving and carrying out some 14,500 monthly operational activities to further peace in south Lebanon.

Many of the UN Peacekeeping troops in UNIFIL are women who take part in carrying out the over 450 daily operational activities of the Mission to help further peace in south Lebanon.

Photo courtesy: UNIFIL