Images Emerge Of Brazil Dam Collapse

Feb. 2, 2019, 9:20 a.m.

Dramatic pictures have emerged of the collapse of a dam in southern Brazil at an iron ore mine which left more than 300 people dead or missing.

The images, obtained by TV channel Bandeirantes, show the moment a muddy sludge engulfed the company canteen and neighbouring buildings in Brumadinho, in Minas Gerais state.

An investigation is under way.

The mine is owned by Vale SA. This is the second such incident at one of its mines in three years.

_105438270_brazildam.jpg

Five people have been arrested. Prosecutors in Brazil say three were Vale officials, whose responsibilities included dealing with environmental impact licences.

Vale, the world's biggest producer of iron ore and nickel, said it was co-operating with prosecutors.

The casualty figure as of Thursday evening was 110 confirmed dead and 238 missing.

How did the collapse happen?

A tailings dam at the mine failed at around 13:00 local time (15:00 GMT) on 25 January.

The resulting torrent of toxic sludge buried residential buildings, the mining plant's cafeteria where hundreds of workers were believed to be eating, the administrative buildings and the loading terminal for trains.

Brazil-dam-collapse.jpg

Correspondents say the alarm system the company had installed to warn residents of any risk did not go off. Those who live nearby reported hearing a loud noise at the time of the collapse.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

