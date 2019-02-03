US Fake University: India Protests After Students Arrested

US Fake University: India Protests After Students Arrested

Feb. 3, 2019, 8:34 a.m.

India has made a diplomatic protest to the US after 129 Indian students were arrested for enrolling in a fake university.

The University of Farmington, advertised as based in Michigan state, was run by undercover agents from the Department of Homeland Security to expose "pay-to-stay" immigration fraud.

Prosecutors say those who enrolled knew that the facility would be illegal.

However, Indian officials say the students may have been duped.

On Saturday, the Indian ministry of external affairs (MEA) issued a "demarche" to the US embassy in Delhi, expressing concern over the arrests and demanding consular access to those detained.

"Our concern over the dignity and wellbeing of the detained students and the need for immediate consular access for Indian officials to the detainees was reiterated," the ministry said.

It said the students could have been tricked into enrolling and should be treated differently to any recruiters who may have duped them.

_105458773_farmington_uni.jpg

"We have urged the US side to share full details and regular updates of the students with the government, to release them from detention at the earliest and not to resort to deportation against their will," MEA added.

Meanwhile a telephone hotline for worried relatives of those being held has been set up at the Indian embassy in Washington, the Times of India reported.

The US embassy in Delhi confirmed it had received the demarche but made no further statement.

It is not the first time US authorities have run such an operation. In 2016, 21 people were arrested after immigration agents set up the fake University of Northern New Jersey. Most of the foreign nationals involved in that scheme came from China and India.

In the latest sting, a website for the University of Farmington showed pictures of students in classes and libraries or relaxing around a grassy campus.

It advertised tuition for undergraduates at $8,500 (£6,500) a year and $11,000 a year for graduate students.

It also had a fake Facebook page with a calendar of events.

But court papers released last week showed that the employees of the University of Farmington were undercover agents for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

The "campus" was an office at a business park in a Detroit suburb.

The fake facility was set up in 2015 to try to catch foreign nationals who had initially travelled to the US on student visas and wanted to stay in the country, US media reported.

The indictment, filed in the District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, said the students knew the scheme was illegal.

"The university was being used by foreign citizens as a 'pay to stay' scheme," prosecutors said.

According to the Detroit News, many of those arrested now face deportation. Eight who allegedly acted as recruiters face federal conspiracy charges for helping at least 600 foreign nationals stay illegally, it added.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Not Just Gut Bacteria, Food Additives Are Also Affecting Mental Well-Being: Study
Feb 03, 2019
La Liga Roundup: Lionel Messi Has Injury Scare After Scoring Two Goals In Barcelona Draw
Feb 03, 2019
Premier League Roundup: Gonzalo Higuain Scores Twice As Chelsea Thrash Huddersfield 5-0
Feb 03, 2019
Fast And Furious Presents Hobbs And Shaw Trailer: The Rock And Jason Statham Are Reluctant Partners
Feb 02, 2019
Qatar Beat Japan In Asian Cup Final For First Major Title
Feb 02, 2019

More on International

Venezuela Crisis Deepen: Protests Held In Caracas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Polar Vortex Death Toll Rises To 21 As US Cold Snap Continues By News Desk 1 day ago
US Envoy Calls For Full List Of North Korean Weapons Programs By News Desk 1 day, 21 hours ago
PM Modi's Alliance To Win 252 Seats, Fall Just Short Of Majority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
Polar Vortex Causes Midwest States Of Emergency By News Desk 2 days, 22 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Ends Major Anti-Corruption Campaign By News Desk 3 days ago

The Latest

Not Just Gut Bacteria, Food Additives Are Also Affecting Mental Well-Being: Study By News Desk Feb 03, 2019
La Liga Roundup: Lionel Messi Has Injury Scare After Scoring Two Goals In Barcelona Draw By News Desk Feb 03, 2019
Premier League Roundup: Gonzalo Higuain Scores Twice As Chelsea Thrash Huddersfield 5-0 By News Desk Feb 03, 2019
Earthquake Of 5.6 Magnitude Rocks Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2019
South Asians At Risk for Tuberculosis Often Are Not Tested By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2019
Former Crown Prince Shah Discharged From Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75