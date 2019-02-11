Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea: Sergio Aguero Levels Alan Shearer For Most Premier League Hat-Tricks

Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea: Sergio Aguero Levels Alan Shearer For Most Premier League Hat-Tricks

Feb. 11, 2019, 9:29 a.m.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero equalled former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer for most hat-tricks in a Premier League game during City’s mauling of Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Played on Sunday (February 10), Aguero scored thrice despite missing an absolute sitter from a yard out in the first half. Both Aguero and Shearer have 11 Premier League hat-tricks to their name.

Next on the list is Robbie Fowler who has scored nine and Thierry Henry and Michael Owen scored eight hat-tricks each. Five players have each scored hat-tricks for three different clubs: Yakubu (Blackburn Rovers, Everton and Portsmouth); Nicolas Anelka (Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City); Kevin Campbell (Arsenal, Everton and Nottingham Forest); Les Ferdinand (Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur) and Teddy Sheringham (Manchester United, Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur). Kane, Luis Suarez (now at Barcelona) and Robin van Persie (at Feyenoord) are the only active players close enough in line.

City ran out 6-0 winners with goals also from Raheem Sterling, a brace, and Ilkay Gundogan. The three points took Manchester City top of the league – level on points with Liverpool but with a better goal difference. Liverpool, however, have a game in hand.

Aguero got his scoring evening underway with a screamer from 25 yards out to double City’s lead after Sterling got the opener inside four minutes. The Argentine got his second when he made the most of a Ross Barkley error to slot home first time. The hat-trick was complete from the penalty spot after Sterling was brought down inside the Chelsea box in the second half.

Aguero was substituted on 64 minutes with Gabriel Jesus coming on. The Argentine even managed to hit the crossbar in his performance and his tally for 2019 now stands at eight Premier League goals.

‘Kun’ also became only the sixth player to score or assist 200 goals for one club in the Premier League, joining Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, Henry, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard.

Aguero is now the outright highest goalscorer for City, where he has overtaken Eric Brook and Tommy Johnson’s 158 top flight goals for the club.

And with 17 league goals, Aguero is level with Liverpool’s Mo Salah in the race for the Golden Boot for 2018/19.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

PSG To Miss Edinson Cavani For Champions League First Leg Against Manchester United
Feb 11, 2019
Lady Gaga Takes Early Lead At The Grammy Awards
Feb 11, 2019
The Favourite Dominates Bafta Awards
Feb 11, 2019
Eating Walnuts May Lower Depression Risk: Study
Feb 10, 2019
Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga To Be Part Of Oscar Library
Feb 10, 2019

More on Sports

PSG To Miss Edinson Cavani For Champions League First Leg Against Manchester United By News Desk 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
Body From Plane Wreckage Identified As Footballer Emiliano Sala: UK Police By Reuters 3 days, 5 hours ago
Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Malcom Rescues Draw For Catalans In Copa Del Rey Semi-Final By News Desk 4 days, 5 hours ago
Search Team Recover Body From Sala Plane By News Desk 4 days, 5 hours ago
Barca 'Waiting Until Last Moment' On Messi By News Desk 5 days, 6 hours ago
Emiliano Sala Search: Body Seen In Plane Wreckage By News Desk 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Australian Ambassador Peter Budd Hands Rewarded Schools By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 11, 2019
'We Need Second International Airport But Not At The Cost of 24 Lack Trees ' By Chanda Rana Feb 11, 2019
Qatar Airways Launches Premium Companion Offer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 11, 2019
Lady Gaga Takes Early Lead At The Grammy Awards By News Desk Feb 11, 2019
The Favourite Dominates Bafta Awards By News Desk Feb 11, 2019
Western isturbance Bring More Cloud In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 11, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75