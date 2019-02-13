KOICA Volunteer To Nepal Minkyoung Organizes Health Camp In Bhaktapur

Minkyoung Gu, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Volunteer dispatched to Nepal organized a medical and education camp in Sudal, Changunarayan with support from and Korea Municipality Friendship Hospital, Thimi on December 7, 2018 and on February 8, 2019 respectively.

With an aim of providing medical services by educating local people and students, those programs were organized. The collaboration activities were completed with an intensive participation of KOICA volunteers, staffs of Nepal Korea Municipality Friendship Hospital, Nepal Red Cross Society Bhaktapur, doctors of Dhulikhel Hospital and teachers of Sarawsoti Secondary School, Bhaktapur. The programs include health and hygiene education, eye vision test, blood group test, pad making techniques to the girls, diabetics test etc. More than 800 people participated in both programs.

Similarly, she has also distributed Primary Health Care kits to the Female Community Health Volunteers (FCHVs) of Changunarayan, Madhyapurthimi and Suryabinayak municipality of Bhaktapur district providing Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training with the help of Nepal Red Cross Society, Bhaktapur. She is planning to organize such kind of program very soon in Bhaktapur Municipality also. The total number of FCHVs in Bhaktapur is 289. Also, she has provided emergency kits to the 21 sub chapters of Red Cross, Bhaktapur by training all the board members of each sub chapters (231 personnel).

Similar kind of health education camp has been done by Ms. Hyuna Hong from February 11 to February 12, 2019 in Nuwakot. These types of collaboration activities has helped to promote the interaction between the Nepalese community and KOICA volunteers and simultaneously, it is contributing in enhancing the cultural ties, mutual understanding and friendship bond between Nepal and Korea.

KOICA Volunteers are assigned with specific responsibility in various governmental organizations within and outside the valley for two years. Besides their regular work they organize this kind of program aiming to serve directly to the community people who are in need. At present there are total 24 KOICA Volunteers who are actively working in different developmental areas in Nepal. Volunteer program is an important aspect of KOICA’s cooperation program in Nepal which supports to transfer Korean knowledge directly in the grass root level.