Thirteen Killed In Separate Road Accidents, Four Died In Bus Accident

Thirteen people killed in separate road accidents in Thursday and Friday. Four people killed when a bus heading from Nepalgunj to Radhi of Rukum fell in Bheri river. Four people died in the spot eight other injured including driver was admitted to the hospital in Nepalgunj.

According to the Central News Bulletin of Nepal Police, three people killed on Wednesday in three separate road accidents in Sunsari, Sarlahi and Morang.

Laxman Lama,25, of Dharan sub-metropolitan died after a scooter he was driving crashed. According to police, the scooter crashed after the driver unable to control its speed.

Baikuntha Dhital,40, died in Banke jungle of Ishworpur Municipality 12 of Sarlahi after a bus hit a motorcycle he was driving. A resident of Hetauda Municipality, Dhital died while undergoing treatment at Lalbandi hospital. Forty-five years old Sanju Tamang of Urlabari Municipality-4 died after he collided with cycle in same area. He declared dead at Biratnagar Nuro Hospital.



On Thursday, 10 people killed in seven separate road accidents in Bhaktapur, Bardia, Dadeldhura, Kailali, Jajorkot, Morang and Bara districts. Mithilesh Prasad Upadhyaya ,62, of Suryabinayak Municipality -3 died after an unknown truck hit him in intersection of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality ward 4 while crossing the road. Truck absconded following accident.

Jagat Ram Tharu of Rajapur Municipality of Bardia died after a tractor he was driving crashed.

Krishna Prasad Pathak,35, OF Alital Rural Municipality of Dadeldhura died after the motorbike he was driving collapsed. Juddha Tamata of Bardagoria Rural Municipality of Kailali died after an unknown truck hit him in road.

Narendra Khadka,42, of Letang Municipality-8 died after a van he was driving crashed in Ramite Road of Miklajung Rural Municipality-1 o Morang. Two other injured in the accidents were admitted to Nuro Hospital Biratnagar.

Deepak Gupta,31, of Sitamadhi Bihar died after a motorbike he was driving crashed in Dharmanagar of Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan ward 10.