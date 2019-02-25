Oscars 2019: Winners And Nominees In Full

This year's Academy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles - here's a complete list of all the stars and films in contention.

Best supporting actress

Winner: Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina de Tavira - Roma

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Best supporting actor

Winner: Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Best original screenplay

Winner: Green Book - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

The Favourite - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed - Paul Schrader

Roma - Alfonso Cuarón

Vice - Adam McKay

Best adapted screenplay

Winner: BlacKkKlansman - Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born - Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Best animated feature

Winner: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Vers e

e Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best foreign language film

Winner: Roma - Mexico

Capernaum - Lebanon

Cold War - Poland

Never Look Away - Germany

Shoplifters - Japan

Best documentary feature

Winner: Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best original song

Winner: Shallow (A Star Is Born) - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

All The Stars (Black Panther) - Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar, Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

I'll Fight (RGB) - Diane Warren

The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns) - Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) - David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best original score

Winner: Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson

BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Best production design

Winner: Black Panther - Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart

The Favourite - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

First Man - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns - John Myhre and Gordon Sim

Roma - Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez

Best costume design

Winner: Black Panther - Ruth E Carter

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres

The Favourite - Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne

Best cinematography

Winner: Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

Cold War - Lukasz Zal

The Favourite - Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away - Caleb Deschanel

A Star Is Born - Matthew Libatique

Best visual effects

Winner: First Man - Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and JD Schwalm

Avengers: Infinity War - Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

Christopher Robin - Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

Ready Player One - Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E Butler and David Shirk

Solo: A Star Wars Story - Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

Best make-up and hairstyling

Winner: Vice - Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

Border - Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer

Mary Queen of Scots - Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

Best sound editing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody - John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

Black Panther - Benjamin A Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

First Man - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

A Quiet Place - Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

Roma - Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay

Best sound mixing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody - Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

Black Panther - Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

First Man - Jon Taylor, Frank A Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H Ellis

Roma - Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and Jose Antonio Garcia

A Star Is Born - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

Best film editing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman

BlacKkKlansman - Barry Alexander Brown

The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Green Book - Patrick J Don Vito

Vice - Hank Corwin

Best animated short

Winner: Bao

Animal Behaviour

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best documentary short

Winner: Period. End of Sentence.

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Best live action short

Winner: Skin

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Best picture

Winner: Green Book

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best actor

Winner: Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Best actress

Winner: Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best director

Winner: Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay - Vice

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Courtesy: BBC