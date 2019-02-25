Oscars 2019: Winners And Nominees In Full

Oscars 2019: Winners And Nominees In Full

Feb. 25, 2019, 9:21 a.m.

This year's Academy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles - here's a complete list of all the stars and films in contention.

Best supporting actress

  • Winner: Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Amy Adams - Vice
  • Marina de Tavira - Roma
  • Emma Stone - The Favourite
  • Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Best supporting actor

  • Winner: Mahershala Ali - Green Book
  • Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
  • Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born
  • Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Sam Rockwell - Vice

Best original screenplay

  • Winner: Green Book - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly
  • The Favourite - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
  • First Reformed - Paul Schrader
  • Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
  • Vice - Adam McKay

Best adapted screenplay

  • Winner: BlacKkKlansman - Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
  • Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
  • If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins
  • A Star Is Born - Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Best animated feature

  • Winner: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best foreign language film

  • Winner: Roma - Mexico
  • Capernaum - Lebanon
  • Cold War - Poland
  • Never Look Away - Germany
  • Shoplifters - Japan

Best documentary feature

  • Winner: Free Solo
  • Hale County This Morning, This Evening
  • Minding the Gap
  • Of Fathers and Sons
  • RBG

Best original song

  • Winner: Shallow (A Star Is Born) - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
  • All The Stars (Black Panther) - Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar, Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe
  • I'll Fight (RGB) - Diane Warren
  • The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns) - Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
  • When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) - David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best original score

  • Winner: Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson
  • BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
  • If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
  • Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
  • Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Best production design

  • Winner: Black Panther - Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart
  • The Favourite - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
  • First Man - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
  • Mary Poppins Returns - John Myhre and Gordon Sim
  • Roma - Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez

Best costume design

  • Winner: Black Panther - Ruth E Carter
  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres
  • The Favourite - Sandy Powell
  • Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell
  • Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne

Best cinematography

  • Winner: Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
  • Cold War - Lukasz Zal
  • The Favourite - Robbie Ryan
  • Never Look Away - Caleb Deschanel
  • A Star Is Born - Matthew Libatique

Best visual effects

  • Winner: First Man - Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and JD Schwalm
  • Avengers: Infinity War - Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
  • Christopher Robin - Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould
  • Ready Player One - Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E Butler and David Shirk
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story - Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • Winner: Vice - Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney
  • Border - Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer
  • Mary Queen of Scots - Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

Best sound editing

  • Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody - John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone
  • Black Panther - Benjamin A Burtt and Steve Boeddeker
  • First Man - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
  • A Quiet Place - Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl
  • Roma - Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay

Best sound mixing

  • Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody - Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali
  • Black Panther - Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin
  • First Man - Jon Taylor, Frank A Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H Ellis
  • Roma - Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and Jose Antonio Garcia
  • A Star Is Born - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

Best film editing

  • Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman
  • BlacKkKlansman - Barry Alexander Brown
  • The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
  • Green Book - Patrick J Don Vito
  • Vice - Hank Corwin

Best animated short

  • Winner: Bao
  • Animal Behaviour
  • Late Afternoon
  • One Small Step
  • Weekends

Best documentary short

  • Winner: Period. End of Sentence.
  • Black Sheep
  • End Game
  • Lifeboat
  • A Night at the Garden

Best live action short

  • Winner: Skin
  • Detainment
  • Fauve
  • Marguerite
  • Mother

Best picture

  • Winner: Green Book
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born
  • Vice

Best actor

_105297994_bestactorreuters.jpg
  • Winner: Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Christian Bale - Vice
  • Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
  • Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
  • Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Best actress

_105297993_bestactressreuters.jpg
  • Winner: Olivia Colman - The Favourite
  • Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
  • Glenn Close - The Wife
  • Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
  • Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best director

  • Winner: Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
  • Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
  • Adam McKay - Vice
  • Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War



