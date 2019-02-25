Oscars 2019: Winners And Nominees In Full

This year's Academy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles - here's a complete list of all the stars and films in contention.
Best supporting actress
- Winner: Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
- Amy Adams - Vice
- Marina de Tavira - Roma
- Emma Stone - The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Best supporting actor
- Winner: Mahershala Ali - Green Book
- Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born
- Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell - Vice
Best original screenplay
- Winner: Green Book - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly
- The Favourite - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
- First Reformed - Paul Schrader
- Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
- Vice - Adam McKay
Best adapted screenplay
- Winner: BlacKkKlansman - Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
- Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
- If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins
- A Star Is Born - Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters
Best animated feature
- Winner: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
Best foreign language film
- Winner: Roma - Mexico
- Capernaum - Lebanon
- Cold War - Poland
- Never Look Away - Germany
- Shoplifters - Japan
Best documentary feature
- Winner: Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
Best original song
- Winner: Shallow (A Star Is Born) - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
- All The Stars (Black Panther) - Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar, Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe
- I'll Fight (RGB) - Diane Warren
- The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns) - Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
- When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) - David Rawlings and Gillian Welch
Best original score
- Winner: Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson
- BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
- If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
- Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
- Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Best production design
- Winner: Black Panther - Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart
- The Favourite - Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
- First Man - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
- Mary Poppins Returns - John Myhre and Gordon Sim
- Roma - Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez
Best costume design
- Winner: Black Panther - Ruth E Carter
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres
- The Favourite - Sandy Powell
- Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell
- Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne
Best cinematography
- Winner: Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
- Cold War - Lukasz Zal
- The Favourite - Robbie Ryan
- Never Look Away - Caleb Deschanel
- A Star Is Born - Matthew Libatique
Best visual effects
- Winner: First Man - Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and JD Schwalm
- Avengers: Infinity War - Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
- Christopher Robin - Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould
- Ready Player One - Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E Butler and David Shirk
- Solo: A Star Wars Story - Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Winner: Vice - Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney
- Border - Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer
- Mary Queen of Scots - Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks
Best sound editing
- Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody - John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone
- Black Panther - Benjamin A Burtt and Steve Boeddeker
- First Man - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
- A Quiet Place - Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl
- Roma - Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay
Best sound mixing
- Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody - Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali
- Black Panther - Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin
- First Man - Jon Taylor, Frank A Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H Ellis
- Roma - Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and Jose Antonio Garcia
- A Star Is Born - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow
Best film editing
- Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman
- BlacKkKlansman - Barry Alexander Brown
- The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- Green Book - Patrick J Don Vito
- Vice - Hank Corwin
Best animated short
- Winner: Bao
- Animal Behaviour
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
Best documentary short
- Winner: Period. End of Sentence.
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- A Night at the Garden
Best live action short
- Winner: Skin
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
Best picture
- Winner: Green Book
- BlacKkKlansman
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
Best actor
- Winner: Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
- Christian Bale - Vice
- Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
- Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Best actress
- Winner: Olivia Colman - The Favourite
- Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
- Glenn Close - The Wife
- Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best director
- Winner: Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
- Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
- Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
- Adam McKay - Vice
- Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
Courtesy: BBC