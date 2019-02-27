U.S Assistant Defense Secretary Pays A Courtesy Call to COAS General Thapa

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) Joseph Felter pays a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa at Nepal Army Headquarter.

During the meeting DASD Joseph Felter and COAS General Thapa discussed matter of bilateral relations and mutual Interest. According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, DASD Felter hailed the role played by Nepal Army in UN Peace Keeping. He also said Nepal U.S is ready to support Nepal Army to enhance its peacekeeping capability and disaster rescue capability.