Snow Falls In Kathmandu, Partly Cloudy Brief Rain Likely

Feb. 28, 2019, 8:51 a.m.

After several years, there were light snow fall at some places in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday. Those places include Balkot, Sisneri, Dadhikot and other areas. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions, partly to generally cloudy in the western hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

snow-in-ktm.jpg

There will be brief rain/ thundershowers likely to continue at some places of the eastern and central regions and of the western hilly region. There are also chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

