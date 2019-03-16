Dr Bipin Adhikari Resigns As KU Law Dean

March 16, 2019, 10:30 a.m.

Dean Dr Bipin Adhikari of the Kathmandu University School of Law (KUSL) has submitted his resignation to the University’s Vice Chancellor, Dr Ram Kantha Makaju Shrestha, on Wednesday in a somewhat unexpected move.

Adhikari, the latest Kathmandu University faculty to be resigning, will officially step down from his position as the dean from April 13, 2019, ten months before his term expires.

A noted constitutional expert and the seniormost dean at Kathmandu University, Adhikari was appointed to establish the School of Law as the seventh school of the University in Dhulikhel in December, 2013.

Adhikari taught Constitutional Law and Federalism, Legal Reasoning and Research Methodology. He is also implementing the Masters by Research Programme in the area of Corporate Law, International Trade Law, International Investment Law, Intellectual Property Law and Energy and Infrastructure Law.

The School that he led offers interdisciplinary law degrees in the undergraduate and Masters levels and has established its reputation very quickly.

Adhikari was crucial in mobilizing the top-notch lawyers, judges and academicians to join the faculty when establishing the leading law school in the country and garnering essential financial support for its infrastructural development.

It is not clear what the reason has been for Adhikari's sudden resignation. He was not available to comment on the telephone.

A senior professor of the University, when contacted, said that the School will suffer in his absence, because he has been the brain behind all its program and activities.

