Janakpur-Jayanagar Railway Will Start Soon: Ambassador Puri

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said expressed the hope that Janakpur-Jayanagar Railway will come to operation soon. Talking to media person in Janakpur, Ambassador Puri said that India is ready to provide additional support to Nepal to operate rail.

He is in Janakpur to inspect the construction of Janakpur-Jayanagar railway. Constructed under the Indian support, the railway construction is in final stge. Ambassador Puri said that the railway will further strengthen India-Nepal relations. Ambassador Puri also traveled to Jayanagar in two trolleys and inspected the construction work reports Deshsanchar.