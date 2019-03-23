Nepal And Togo Establishes Diplomatic Relation

Nepal And Togo Establishes Diplomatic Relation

March 23, 2019, 8:15 a.m.

Nepal and Togo established diplomatic relations today. With this, the number of countries with which Nepal has established diplomatic relations has reached 164.

Ambassador Amrit Bahadur Rai, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations, and Ambassador Kokou Kpayedo, Permanent Representative of Togo to the United Nations, signed a Joint Communiqué to this effect in a brief ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, New York this afternoon.

On the occasion, the two Ambassadors shared their confidence thatthe diplomatic ties will help bring the two countries and peoples closer on the bilateral front, while continuing to work closely at multilateral forums. They also expressed views on the steps to further deepen and widen the scope of mutual cooperation in the future.

They also jointly informed His Excellency António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, about the establishment of Nepal-Togo diplomatic relations today.

A country in the West Africa, with its capital at Lome, Togo is bordered by Ghana to the west, Benin to the east, and Burkina Faso to the north.

Togo became member of the United Nations on 20 September1960 following its independence from France in 1960.

Both Nepal and Togo are least developed countries and members of the Group of 77 as well as the Non-Aligned Movement.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

U.S.-Nepal Partnership Highlighted At The American National Day Celebration
Mar 23, 2019
Nepali Singer Tika Prasai Breaks New Record In YouTube
Mar 23, 2019
India Wins SAF Women’ Football Tournament Defeating Host Nepal
Mar 22, 2019
Himalayan Bank To Issue Rs 3 Billion Worth Bond
Mar 22, 2019
Professor Dr. Madan Kumar Dahal Is No More
Mar 22, 2019

More on News

U.S.-Nepal Partnership Highlighted At The American National Day Celebration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 minutes ago
Professor Dr. Madan Kumar Dahal Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 43 minutes ago
Iraq Ferry Sinking: 'Nearly 100 Dead' In Tigris River By News Desk 23 hours, 21 minutes ago
Nepal And Argentina Have High Prospect For Trade Partnership: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 28 minutes ago
Supreme Court Orders KMC Not To Demolish Bag Durbar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Nepal Reiterated Commitments For South-South Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Singer Tika Prasai Breaks New Record In YouTube By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 23, 2019
India Wins SAF Women’ Football Tournament Defeating Host Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Himalayan Bank To Issue Rs 3 Billion Worth Bond By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Global IME Bank And Nepal Life Insurance Company Inks An Agreement Under Bancassurance Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Everest Bank’s Customers Get 10% Cash Back On Every Purchase By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019
Three Killed And 7 Injured In Three Separate Motorbike Accidents In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75