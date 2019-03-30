Nepal Commits To Contribute Up To 10000 Troops In UN: DPM Pokhrel

DPM addressed the ‘UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference on Uniformed Capabilities, Performance and Protection’ as the leader of Nepali delegation at the UN Headquarters

March 30, 2019, 9:06 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ishwar Pokhrel pledged an Infantry Battalion, a Force Protection Company, two Formed Police Units, individual police officers, and staff and military observers in the Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System (PCRS) for the year 2019-20. He also pledged a special force company at the Rapid Deployment Level of the PCRS.

DPM addressed the ‘UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference on Uniformed Capabilities, Performance and Protection’ as the leader of Nepali delegation at the UN Headquarters in New York this morning.

Highlighting Nepal’s 61 years of partnership with the UN on peacekeeping operations, he reiterated Nepal’s commitment to contributing up to 10,000 troops upon request of the United Nations.

DPM Pokhrel stressed the need for a renewed focus on substantive and sustained capacity building efforts for the improvement of peacekeepers’ performance. “Nepal is ready to offer training opportunities and provide its Training Center’s facilities, administrative support and instructors for any capacity building efforts in future”, he stated.

He underscored that Nepal had already met the UN targets with regard to the participation of female peacekeepers as Staff Officers, Military Observers and Individual Police Officers.

He also called for more representation from troops and police contributing countries at the senior-level leadership positions, both at the UN Headquarters and in the field missions.

DPM Pokhrel attended a luncheon reception hosted by the UN Secretary-General in honour of the visiting ministers and heads of delegation participating in the Conference. Later in the evening, he attended a dinner reception hosted in his honour by Ambassador/Permanent Representative Amrit Bahadur Rai at the latter’s official residence.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Generally Cloudy In Western, Central Eastern Nepal Wit Brief Rain Or Thundershowers
Mar 30, 2019
Universal Coverage Of Electricity In Nepal By 2030: Minister Pun
Mar 29, 2019
Nepal Has Enormous Opportunities For Investment : PM Oli, Nepal Investment Summit Begins
Mar 29, 2019
SAARC Promotes Welfare Of The People Of South Asia: Secrtary General Sial
Mar 29, 2019
PHDCCI Delegation Meets Nepal Chamber And Commerce Leaders
Mar 29, 2019

More on News

Nepal Has Enormous Opportunities For Investment : PM Oli, Nepal Investment Summit Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 46 minutes ago
SAARC Promotes Welfare Of The People Of South Asia: Secrtary General Sial By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 9 minutes ago
Nepal Is Ready To Contribute More Personal In UN Peace Keeping: DPM Pokharel By News Desk 1 day, 2 hours ago
NCP Leader Prachanda Returns From U.S With Wife Sita By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Nepal And India Discuss Different Aspects of Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Nepal Based Israeli Diplomats Cast Their Votes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

EMPEROR AKIHITO Connected To Nepal By Keshab Poudel Mar 30, 2019
Generally Cloudy In Western, Central Eastern Nepal Wit Brief Rain Or Thundershowers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2019
Sanju Samson Smashes The First Century Of IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Still Suffers By News Desk Mar 30, 2019
British MPs Reject PM Theresa May’s Brexit Deal For Third Time By News Desk Mar 30, 2019
Universal Coverage Of Electricity In Nepal By 2030: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2019
Citizenship Row By Keshab Poudel Mar 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75