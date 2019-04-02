Congress Coined Hindu Terror… Now Seeks Vote Where Majority Is In Minority: PM Modi

Congress Coined Hindu Terror… Now Seeks Vote Where Majority Is In Minority: PM Modi

April 2, 2019, 7:55 a.m.

Accusing the Congress party of coining the term “Hindu terror” and attempting to “taint the fundamental ethos” of the country, he said it had committed the “grave sin” of “insulting Hindus” by “lowering” their “image in the eyes of the world”.

For the time in his election speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday referred to the acquittal of the accused in the Samjhauta Express blasts case to step up his attack on the Congress. Accusing the party of coining the term “Hindu terror” and attempting to “taint the fundamental ethos” of the country, he said it had committed the “grave sin” of “insulting Hindus” by “lowering” their “image in the eyes of the world”.

Addressing a rally in Wardha, his first in Maharashtra, Modi linked Hindu “awakening” — “jisko unhone atankwadi kaha hai woh ab jaag chuka hai” — to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to also contest from Wayanad, saying the party was “running away from majority-dominated areas” to “take refuge in areas where the majority is in minority”. He said the “Congress can run as much as it wants but it will never be forgiven for this sin”.

Referring to the Samjhauta Express blasts case acquittals, Modi said: “Some days ago, the court delivered its verdict which is bringing out the truth of this Congress conspiracy before the nation. The Congress committed the sin of insulting Hindus, attempted to taint the fundamental ethos of the country, and committed the sin of lowering the image of every citizen in the eyes of the world. Brothers and sisters, can such a Congress be forgiven?… the Congress has committed a grave sin (bahut bada paap kya hai Congress ne),” he said.

He said it was Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde who, as a minister at the Centre, had referred to Hindu terror during a speech he made in Maharashtra.

“The Congress attempted to taint crores of people of this country with Hindu terror. Tell me, did you or did you not feel deeply hurt when you heard the word Hindu terror? Has there been any incident of Hindus resorting to terror in the history of thousands of years? Any one incident? Even British historians never mentioned that Hindus resorted to violence. Who tried to defame our culture of over 5,000 years? Who brought the word Hindu terror? Who committed the sin of calling Hindus terrorists?” he said.

modi-rally-759.jpg

The Prime Minister referred to the Balakot air strike and said the Congress is “seeking proof” when “the whole world is marvelling at our action”. “They are saying things which are being liked in Pakistan… who do you want to choose? Heroes of Pakistan or heroes of Hindustan? Do you want proof or pride?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during an election rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Wardha, Monday, April 01, 2019.

He recalled the cleanliness mission of Mahatma Gandhi, his freedom struggle from the Sevagram Ashram in Wardha, and said: “A Congress leader recently called me shauchalaya ka chowkidar (the watchman of the toilets). I am proud to be one because I have guarded the izzat (honour) of my sisters and mothers who had to go to open spaces before or after daylight. I am filled with pride. Your (Congress) abuses are like ornaments for me.”

Kept waiting, Sumitra Mahajan skips Modi event, hints at contesting

Modi also attacked NCP leader Sharad Pawar. “He once nursed the ambition of becoming Prime Minister. But now he says he is not contesting Lok Sabha, and that he is fine in Rajya Sabha. He knows which way the wind is blowing,” he said.

Courtesy: Indian Express

News Desk

Arsenal Beat Newcastle To Move Above Manchester United And Tottenham
Apr 02, 2019
EU Supports A Project In Bungmati For Sustinable Tourism And Green Growth
Mar 31, 2019
Nepal Investment Summit Concludes With 17 Investors Sign Letter Of Intent
Mar 30, 2019
Sanju Samson Smashes The First Century Of IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Still Suffers
Mar 30, 2019
British MPs Reject PM Theresa May’s Brexit Deal For Third Time
Mar 30, 2019

More on South Asia

Afghanistan Floods Kill 35, Situation Worsen Further By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Narendra Modi Addresses First Big Poll Rally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
India Is A Space Power Now: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
India Could Go For "Another Misadventure" Before Polls: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan By News Desk 5 days, 22 hours ago
PM Modi And Amit Shah To Contest From Varanasi and Gandhinagar, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari Out Of Race By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
India Election 2019: PM Modi From Varanasi, Amit Shah Gets Advani’s Gandhinagar Seat By News Desk 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

CITIZENSHIP ROW: Tale Of Two Citizens By Keshab Poudel Apr 02, 2019
US Embassy Announces Visa Reciprocity Between the United States and Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2019
The Government Will Construct Budhi Gandaki Project On Its Own: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2019
Former King Offers Prayers In Panchthar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2019
Arsenal Beat Newcastle To Move Above Manchester United And Tottenham By News Desk Apr 02, 2019
Kings XI Punjab Beat Delhi Capitals By 14 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75