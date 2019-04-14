Lukla Airplane Crash: Three killed, 4 Injured And DamagedTwo Helicopters

Lukla Airplane Crash: Three killed, 4 Injured And DamagedTwo Helicopters

April 14, 2019, 8:14 p.m.

A Summit Air airplane crashed while taking off from the Lukla Airport on Sunday morning. The incident occurred as the aircraft with registration number 9M-AMH lost control, at the runway while preparing to take off and hit two helicopters parked at the Lukla-based helipad which is 30-50 metres from the run way.

The uncontrolled aircraft had hit the helicopters of Mananag Air and Shree Air. A Summit Air LET 410 aircraft ‘9N-AMH’ preparing for take-off collided with a Manang Air’s B3e Helicopter ‘9N-ALC’ which is reported to be completely damaged and other one is partially.

Lukla crash Nepalee youth.jpg

Summit air Raj Himalayan destination.jpg

According to the press statement issued by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the Summit Air’s plane and Manang Air’s chopper were completely destroyed in the incident, while another chopper (9N-ALK) belonging to Shree Airlines was partially damaged.

Pratap Tamang&#x27;s photo.jpg

Photo Pratap Tamang.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Lukla Air Crash: Pilot Rabindra Rokaya Survived
Apr 14, 2019
Lukla Air Crash: One More Dies, Death Toll Reaches 3, Two Admitted To Hospital
Apr 14, 2019
Lukla Plane And Helicopter Crashed, Two Passengers Died, Some Injured
Apr 14, 2019
President, VP Pun, Prime Minister Oli And NC Leader Deuba Wishes On New Year 2076
Apr 14, 2019
Former King Gyanendra Best Wishes On New Year 2076
Apr 14, 2019

More on Aviation

Lukla Air Crash: Pilot Rabindra Rokaya Survived By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 3 minutes ago
Lukla Air Crash: One More Dies, Death Toll Reaches 3, Two Admitted To Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 10 minutes ago
Lukla Plane And Helicopter Crashed, Two Passengers Died, Some Injured By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 48 minutes ago
Turkish Airline Moves To Istanbul Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Boeing Reduces 737 MAX Production By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago
UAE To Check On Its own On Any Fix Before Lifting Airspace Ban on Boeing MAX By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

President, VP Pun, Prime Minister Oli And NC Leader Deuba Wishes On New Year 2076 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2019
Former King Gyanendra Best Wishes On New Year 2076 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2019
Prime Minister To Launch VNY 2020 On Nepali New Year 2076 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2019
Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore Secured First Victory In IPL 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2019
Pritam Acharya Scores 99.97 In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs On April 13 Udit Narayan Special Edition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2019
CoAS General Thapa Inspected Field Training Exercise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75