An Earthquake Of 4.8 Strikes Bajura And Bajhang District

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Bajura at 4.27 am. According to the National Seismological Centre (NSC), the epicenter of the earthquake is near Jaya Prithivi Municipality of Bajhang District.
The earthquake has caused no damage.
VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75