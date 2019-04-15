An Earthquake Of 4.8 Strikes Bajura And Bajhang District

An Earthquake Of 4.8 Strikes Bajura And Bajhang District

April 15, 2019, 7:50 a.m.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Bajura at 4.27 am. According to the National Seismological Centre (NSC), the epicenter of the earthquake is near Jaya Prithivi Municipality of Bajhang District.

The earthquake has caused no damage.

