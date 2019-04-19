President Vidya Devi Bhandari To Pay State Visit To China

President Vidya Devi Bhandari To Pay State Visit To China

April 19, 2019, 4:24 p.m.

At the invitation of Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, President Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari will be paying a State Visit to China from 24 April 2019.

During the visit, President Bhandari is scheduled to attend the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held in Beijing and address the Forum.

She will also attend the banquet hosted by Xi Jinping. President Bhandari will also attend the Opening Ceremony of International Horticultural Exhibition and visit Nepali pavilion there.

President will hold delegation level bilateral talks with Xi Jinping, which will be followed by a signing ceremony. She will also meet with senior Chinese leaders. President will address the joint meeting of business community from Nepal and China in Beijing.

President will also attend the reception hosted by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing.

President will visit Xi’an, the capital city of Shaanxi Province, on her way to Beijing. She will also visit Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet Autonomous Region of China, on her way back home. In both places, she will meet with the provincial leaders.

President will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Chief Minister of Province No. 3 Dor Mani Paudel, Members of Federal Parliament, high-ranking Government officials, Ambassador of Nepal to China, representatives of private sector and media persons.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singha Durbar, Kathmandu President and the delegation will return home on 2 May 2019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Rebuilds Chhyoiphel Kundeling Monastery At Sindhupalchok District
Apr 19, 2019
Sunita Danuwar Is In Fortune’s World 50 Greatest Leaders
Apr 19, 2019
FAO's Country Programming Framework Released
Apr 19, 2019
Nepal And UN’s FAO Announce Multi-Year Framework Agreement To Improve Food And Nutrition Security
Apr 19, 2019
Manisha Koirala Launches Jal Pipes & Fittings In Nepal
Apr 19, 2019

More on News

India Rebuilds Chhyoiphel Kundeling Monastery At Sindhupalchok District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 45 minutes ago
Sunita Danuwar Is In Fortune’s World 50 Greatest Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 58 minutes ago
FAO's Country Programming Framework Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepal And UN’s FAO Announce Multi-Year Framework Agreement To Improve Food And Nutrition Security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
KOICA Provides Scholarship To 12 CIAA Officials To Use ICT By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal’s First Satellite NepaliSat-1 In Space By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago

The Latest

RUSSIAN FOOD FESTIVAL Taste of Russia By A Correspondent Apr 19, 2019
Manisha Koirala Launches Jal Pipes & Fittings In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2019
If Ending Chronic Load Shedding And Making A NEA Profitable Venture Are Crimes, I Am Ready To Face Charges: Ghising By A Correspondent Apr 19, 2019
GERMAN SUPPORT Renewable Energy By A Correspondent Apr 19, 2019
Hearing Committee Confirms SC Justices Nominee Hari Phuyal, Kumar Regmi And Three Others By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2019
NEA A Big Progress By A Correspondent Apr 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75