President Vidya Devi Bhandari To Pay State Visit To China

At the invitation of Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, President Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari will be paying a State Visit to China from 24 April 2019.

During the visit, President Bhandari is scheduled to attend the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held in Beijing and address the Forum.

She will also attend the banquet hosted by Xi Jinping. President Bhandari will also attend the Opening Ceremony of International Horticultural Exhibition and visit Nepali pavilion there.

President will hold delegation level bilateral talks with Xi Jinping, which will be followed by a signing ceremony. She will also meet with senior Chinese leaders. President will address the joint meeting of business community from Nepal and China in Beijing.

President will also attend the reception hosted by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing.

President will visit Xi’an, the capital city of Shaanxi Province, on her way to Beijing. She will also visit Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet Autonomous Region of China, on her way back home. In both places, she will meet with the provincial leaders.

President will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Chief Minister of Province No. 3 Dor Mani Paudel, Members of Federal Parliament, high-ranking Government officials, Ambassador of Nepal to China, representatives of private sector and media persons.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singha Durbar, Kathmandu President and the delegation will return home on 2 May 2019.