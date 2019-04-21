President Bhandari And PM Oli Condemn Terrorist Acts In Colombo

President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli sent separate messages of condolences to Maithripala Sirisena, President, and Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka respectively on the loss of lives and serious injuries in the deadly attacks in several places of Sri Lanka today. They have strongly condemned the criminal acts against humanity. In line with its principled position, Nepal unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In their messages, President and the Prime Minister have expressed heartfelt condolences to their Sri Lankan counterparts and through them to the bereaved families. While stating that Nepal stands by the people of Sri Lanka at this hour of grief, they have also wished for speedy recovery of those injured.