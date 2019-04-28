Fourth ATR72-500 Aircraft Joins Yeti Airlines’ Fleet

April 28, 2019, 8:47 a.m.

Yeti Airlines announce that the addition of a fourth ATR72-500 aircraft with MSN 754 to it’s fleet. The aircraft with Nepalese Registration no. 9N-ANC arrived at TIA Kathmandu on April 26, 2019 after it’s ferry flight from Bangkok, Thailand. It’s sister ship MSN 740 will be joining Yeti Airlines in May 2019 pushing the number of ATR72-500 aircraft in our fleet to five.

“We hope this will help Nepal achieve the target of 2 million tourist arrivals for the ‘Visit Nepal 2020’ year,” said Yeti Airlines in its press release.

The ATR72-500 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft manufactured by the French-Italian consortium ATR. With it’s superior build and performance the ATR72 has become one of the most successful regional carriers in the world, steadily expanding and entering into new global markets.

The ATR72-500 is powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW127 engines and are equipped with Hamilton Sundstrand composite blade propellers. These high-tech engines and propellers ensure exceptional performance, fuel efficiency, remarkably low noise and low greenhouse gas emissions.

Well known global operators of the ATR72-500 aircraft are Air New Zealand, Aer Lingus, SAS, HOP!, Azul, Bangkok Airways, Indigo, Malindo Air etc.

Yeti Airlines commenced it’s flight operations from 1998. Besides the ATR72-500sit also operates a fleet of five BAE Systems Jetstream 41 aircraft. Along with Tara Air, it’s sister airline which operates two Dornier Do228 and four DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft, Yeti Airlines operates the widest network of flight routes in Nepal.

