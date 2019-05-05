BINOD CHAUDHARY Inspiration To Youth

At a time when Nepalese students have been harboring an inferiority complex with waning confidence in global order, chairperson of Chauhdary Group Binod Chaudhary, who went to TU to complete his academic course, has made it clear that nothing is impossible.

"The students from Tribhuwan University can make a difference globally," said Chaudhary.

Industrialist and chairperson of Chaudhary Group Binod Chaudhary suggested the students of Tribhuwan University to march ahead to meet the target leaving their inferiority complex aside.

Addressing 700 master’s level students of Tribhuwan University Central Department of Management, Chaudhary said that success in life depends on how one pursues determination.

He suggested students should decide their future destiny. "Today's world is most important for the youth below 30 years as this group of youths has contributed to all achievements in the information technology sector," said Chaudhary. “There are a lot of opportunities for the youth who are now in the room."

He said that three S’s, Skill, Scale and Speed, are the most important indicators for success. "Your university education should be for the achievement of these," said Chaudhary. "If you are able to broadly implement the skill achieved in the university, then only you will be successful."

He said that today the world is moving fast but the world cannot move in your own speed. Industrialist Chaudhary said that one needs to move at the speed of others. For this one needs to give up confusion and inferiority complex.

"It is not true that only those studying in high class universities attain success. I myself pursued my education in a TU-affiliated campus. If that was the case, I would not be a billionaire," said Chaudhary. He cited an example of how a youth from Ukraine Jan Koum has made a great success, making WhatsApp. Even the students from TU can make world class innovation. For this students need to aspire for it and follow it.

He gave many names of youths who have made achievements in the world and become member of billionaire club even before 30.

He said that the world is changing fast and its implication will also affect Nepal. Instead of people, there is a growing use of robots and technology and they will snatch the job of the youth. As the world is now under influence of artificial intelligence, it is likely that jobs will be cut down globally. He said that pilotless fighter plane, driverless cars and robots for workplace have already been innovated suggesting students to think one step ahead.

Industrialist Chaudhary said that there is the need of P2 or Pro-public politics in Nepali Politics and G2 or Good Governance. He said that the University has already produced prime minister, minister and civil servant, expressing the hope that the university will produce politicians to implement P2 and G2.

He also shared with students on world class successful brands like Waiwai and CG Hospitality.

Sharing experiences with the students, Chaudhary showed that his mission is now to inspire Nepalese youth to become globally competitive.