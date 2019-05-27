Nepal Army Brings 4,000 kg Garbage From Mount Everest To Kathmandu

May 27, 2019, 11:33 a.m.

Nepal Army (NA) was brought four-thousand kilograms of garbage collected from Mt Everest to Kathmandu under. Nepal Army said that three-thousand kilograms of garbage still remained at the mountain site under ‘Clean mountain campaign.

NA said that there still remain 3000 kg of garbage which will be flown to Kathmandu within June 3."Under the command and directives of CoAS Thapa, Nepal Army has invlolved in cleaning the mountain," said NA spokesperson Bigyan Dev Pande. He also said that this is the first time the NA took initiatives to clean the Mount Everest.

With the support from twelve Sherpas the garbage were collected from different camps of Mt. Everest says The Himalayan Times.

The Nepali Army first carried the garbage collected from Mt Everest to Gorakshep, located inside the Sagarmatha National Park, by a helicopter.

Also a helicopter was used to airlift the garbage from Gorakshep to Okhalghunga. It employed vehicles as well as a helicopter to carry the garbage from Okhaldhunga to Kathmandu, according to Pandey.

The NA has stored 3,000 kg garbage on its office premises at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

The Himalayan Tiumes reports that it handed over 1,000 kg garbage to Blue Waste to Value (BW2V), a social enterprise dedicated to creating value from the mountain waste. He said that after completing the Mt Everest clean-up campaign, the NA will continue its cleaning drive in other mountains of the country, on a priority basis.

According to The Himalayan Times, the garbage was collected in collaboration with the NA, Nepal Tourism Board, Mountaineering Association of Nepal and Khumbhu Pashang Lhamu Rural Municipality

