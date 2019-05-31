NIBL Signs Agreement With HAMS

NIBL has signed the agreement with Hospital for Advanced Medicine and Surgery (HAMS) to provide special discount to its Visa/Mastercard holders and the staffs along with their dependents. The agreement was signed by the bank's chief executive officer Mr. Jyoti Prakash Pandey and the chairman of HAMS, Rajan Singh Bhandari with presence of staff members from both bank and the hospital.

Now all the employees of NIBL and VISA/Mastercard holders issued by NIBL will get 10% discount on the total bills and 5% on MRP rates at HAMS pharmacy.

Hospital for Advanced Medicine & Surgery (HAMS) is a multi-disciplinary tertiary care boutique hospital situated in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu. It has been providing quality and affordable healthcare for over 22 years with highly trained and experienced doctors.

This agreement between the two is believed to benefits maximum numbers of patients coming for treatment purpose.

NIBL has been catering its customer from 80 branches, 112 Atms, 14 extension counter, 10 revenue collection counter and 51 branchless banking counters.

The bank has also won“Nepal’s best bank” award from Euromoney Awards for Excellence -2018. It is the only bank in the country to have received the “Bank of the Year Award” five times from Financial Times Group’s The Banker, a UK based Bank magazine and has received a credit rating [ICRANP-IR] A+ from ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal).